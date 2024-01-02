PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Wilson County Judge

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Wilson County Judge Hank Whitman to discuss the importance of securing the southern border, funding services for veterans, and passing government funding bills in a timely manner. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.