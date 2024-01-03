Tina Schulte Promoted to Vice President of Operational Excellence at anyseals, Inc.

anyseals logo

Tina Schulte Vice President of Operational Excellence, anyseals, Inc.

Tina Schulte Vice President of Operational Excellence, anyseals, Inc.

Tina has played an invaluable role in a pivotal change for increased speed and efficiency within our Brecksville warehouse.”
— Scott Rassett, CEO, anyseals, Inc.
BRECKSVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- anyseals, Inc. has announced the promotion of Tina Schulte to Vice President of Operational Excellence, effective January 2, 2024. In this new role, she will manage warehouse staff and continue enhancing warehouse performance through automation. She will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Toby Rose.

anyseals is a global wholesale industrial sealing supplier founded and headquartered in Belgium with warehouses in Europe and the U.S., giving distributor customers access to an extensive global inventory and manufacturing resources.

Tina joined anyseals in 2022 as Project Manager, overseeing the installation and recent commissioning of the company’s AutoStore warehouse storage and retrieval system empowered by Kardex. The automated system leverages high-speed robots that transformed the efficiency of anyseals’ warehouse operations and distribution efforts. Under Tina’s leadership, the project was delivered on time and within budget.

“Tina has played an invaluable role in a pivotal change for increased speed and efficiency within our Brecksville warehouse,” said Scott Rassett, CEO, anyseals. “With the knowledge she has gained over the last 12 months from the AutoStore implementation process, she is an important asset for anyseals and will continue to be as the company positions itself for future growth.”

Tina is also charged with establishing and meeting all data-driven performance metrics that support the steady expansion of anyseals.

Editors Note: See a time-lapse video of the AutoStore installation at anyseals' Brecksville, Ohio, warehouse.

About anyseals, Inc.
anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier based in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit https://www.anyseals.com/en or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contacts
Austin Walker, Sales Director
anyseals, Inc.
+1 817-992-1363
austin.walker@anyseals.com

Molly LeCronier
Public Relations for anyseals, Inc.
+1 917-282-4163
molly@mauneybizc.com

Shanta Mauney
Mauney Business Communications
+1 281-804-8900
shanta@mauneybizc.com

You just read:

Tina Schulte Promoted to Vice President of Operational Excellence at anyseals, Inc.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shanta Mauney
Mauney Business Communications
+1 281-804-8900 shanta@mauneybizc.com
Company/Organization
Mauney Business Communications
355 County Rd 3280
Cleveland, Texas, 77327
United States
+1 281-804-8900
Visit Newsroom
About

Mauney Business Communications is an independent public relations practice serving clients globally since 2002.

http://www.mauneybizc.com

More From This Author
Tina Schulte Promoted to Vice President of Operational Excellence at anyseals, Inc.
Metallurgical Sensors Inc Hires Two New Engineers
anyseals Americas Welcomes Two New Regional Sales Managers
View All Stories From This Author