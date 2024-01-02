Attorney General Miyares Wins Election Integrity Case Involving Voter Misinformation - December 29th, 2023

Commonwealth of Virginia

RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit dismissed an appeal by Look Ahead America, Inc. regarding Miyares’ action against the organization’s false political mailers before this year’s elections.

In October, Attorney General Miyares sent a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Look Ahead America, Inc., also known as Virginia Voter Assistance, in order to prevent the further distribution of the false and intimidating flyers in northern Virginia. Look Ahead America, Inc. sued the Attorney General challenging Virginia’s voter intimidation statutes and seeking to enjoin their enforcement. In October, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia sided with the Attorney General and denied Look Ahead America, Inc.’s requested injunction. On Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit dismissed Look Ahead America, Inc’s appeal from that denial.

“In Virginia, it should be easy to vote and hard to cheat. I’m proud of my Election Integrity Unit for taking action against voter misinformation and intimidation,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Look Ahead America, Inc’s election mail pieces threatened and misled voters, and I am committed to cracking down on intimidating, threatening, and coercive election tactics like this.”

Last fall, Look Ahead America, Inc. distributed misleading flyers to Fauquier, Loudoun, and Prince William counties claiming that recipients had failed to vote in recent elections and falsely stating that the failure to vote could lead to a loss of Social Security Income, Medicare eligibility, unemployment benefits, child tax credits, child custody rights, and concealed carry permits. Moreover, these flyers were falsely framed as coming from a governmental organization, which lent gravity and a fake appearance of credibility to their threats.

The Office of Attorney General Election Integrity Unit was established in 2022 as a restructuring of existing attorneys, investigators, and paralegals across the agency in order to increase collaboration and cooperation on election issues.

