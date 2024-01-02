A Professional Image with IGH3P®'s Exclusive Membership Offerings

Accredited Professional Body CEO OF IGH3P

Professional Memberships with IGH3P®; all complimentary therapy and coaching modalities are welcome

Quality Professional Memberships are Key to Enhanced Branding and Career Growth” — Dr Terry McIvor

LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers professional body (IGH3P®) is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved membership levels. These levels are designed to provide practitioners and trainers with the tools and resources they need to excel in their professional journeys.

The Standard Membership, priced at just $7 per month, is perfect for beginners looking to kickstart their career. This tier offers a certificate, insurance information, and access to a private Facebook group where members can connect with like-minded individuals and share their experiences. It's a great way to network and gain valuable insights from seasoned professionals.

The Premium, Gold, and Platinum tiers offer even more benefits for those looking for a more comprehensive membership. These include exclusive training materials, discounts on workshops and events, and the opportunity to be featured on the IGH3P® website. Members at these levels can also become certified trainers and be listed on the IGH3P® directory, gaining exposure to potential clients.

"We are thrilled to offer these enriched membership levels to our community of hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles practitioners and trainers," says IGH3P® CEO Dr. Terry McIvor AKA The Synaptic Trainer™. "Our goal is to support and empower our members to reach their full potential and positively impact the world."

Join IGH3P today and use these incredible membership levels to enhance professional development. With a strong network, valuable resources, and growth opportunities, IGH3P® is the perfect platform to unleash your potential.

