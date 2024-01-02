77th Alice in Dairyland Applications Open through January 31

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 2, 2024

Contact: Neal Patten, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, neal.patten@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply to be the 77th Alice in Dairyland through January 31, 2024.

As one of the most widely recognized communications professionals in Wisconsin agriculture, Alice in Dairyland travels extensively promoting Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and its impact on the state economy. In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events, and utilizes social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences.

“Serving as Alice in Dairyland is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I will be forever thankful for this experience,” said 76th Alice in Dairyland Ashley Hagenow. “In this role, you are a teacher, communicator, agri-marketer, professional speaker, media professional, relationship builder, student, and so much more. Serving as an ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture is the most rewarding and exhilarating experience. I look forward to continuing the important work of promoting Wisconsin’s diverse and abundant agriculture industry while developing skills to use throughout my career!”

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, public speaking experience, and at least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, education, or public relations. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents, and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time, contractual position starts July 8, 2024. The chosen candidate will travel extensively and be required to be in-person at the DATCP’s Madison office each week. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave, and use of a state vehicle while on official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month and professional travel expenses.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 by 4:30 p.m. on January 31, 2024. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.



Qualified applicants will have a preliminary interview on February 24, 2024 at DATCP’s Madison office or via Microsoft Teams. Top candidates are required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 1-2, 2024 and the three-day final interview process May 2-4, 2024 in Door County.

For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit aliceindairyland.com and follow Alice online on Facebook, X​, and Instagram.

