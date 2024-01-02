Vencru announces strategic integration with Shopify to automate e-commerce accounting for SMBs

Vencru has integrated with Shopify to help SMBs automate e-commerce accounting and inventory management

Vencru has integrated with Shopify to help SMBs automate e-commerce accounting and inventory management.

Our goal at Vencru is to empower small business owners, and this Shopify integration does just that. It simplifies accounting processes for e-commerce SMBs, allowing them to focus on growth.” — Ayomitunde Ogunnaike

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vencru, the all-in-one accounting and inventory management software, has launched its Shopify integration, designed exclusively for e-commerce entrepreneurs. This integration helps simplify and automate accounting and inventory management for Shopify store owners.

Shopify has rapidly emerged as one of the most popular e-commerce platforms globally, empowering entrepreneurs to start and scale their online businesses. However, managing accounting and financial aspects can be time-consuming for many Shopify merchants. With Vencru's latest integration, these obstacles are now a thing of the past.

Key Features of Vencru's Shopify Integration:

Multi-Channel Sales Tracking: Gain insights into sales performance across different sales channels, such as physical and Shopify stores. Vencru can consolidate sales data from all channels.

Real-Time Inventory Management: Sync inventory levels and calculate Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) in real time. When a product is sold on Shopify, Vencru will update the inventory count across all sales channels, reducing the risk of overselling or stockouts.

Financial Reporting: Generate financial statements directly from Vencru, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements. This gives businesses a holistic view of their financial performance.

Automatic Journal Entries: The integration can automatically generate corresponding journal entries when orders are imported from Shopify into Vencru. This simplifies the accounting process by accurately recording sales, expenses, and payments.

Sales Tax Calculation: Automatic tax calculations and categorizations can be integrated into SMBs' accounting systems, ensuring businesses comply with tax regulations and that taxes are accurately recorded for each transaction.

Multi-Currency Support: The integration can handle multi-currency transactions and automatically convert and record them in SMB's accounting system for Shopify store that deals with international customers.



Ayomitunde O., Head of Operations at Vencru, expressed excitement about this new development: "Our goal at Vencru has always been to empower small business owners, and this Shopify integration is a game-changer. It simplifies the often complex accounting process for e-commerce entrepreneurs, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses."

For additional information, visit Vencru on Shopify's App Store.

Vencru’s Shopify integration saves merchants valuable time and resources, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses.

For media inquiries or to learn more about Vencru's Shopify integration, please contact:

Ayomitunde Ogunnaike

a.ogunnaike@vencru.com

1(818)351-9390

About Vencru:

Vencru is an innovative accounting and inventory management software for small business owners. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Vencru helps entrepreneurs save time, take control of their finances, manage inventory, and generate essential financial reports.