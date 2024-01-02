Exoprise Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Demonstrating Commitment to Customer and Partner Security

Digital experience platform has third-party auditors confirm security practices, controls, and protection of customer and partner data.

BOSTON, MA, US, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exoprise, a leader in converged Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) for digital workplaces, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA).

After an extensive review of Exoprise’s controls, practices, business processes, and more by professional third-party auditors, Exoprise demonstrated that it more than met requirements to achieve SOC 2 certification.

"As the Exoprise platform has grown over time, so have our internal controls and procedures required to protect customer data," said Jason Lieblich, CEO of Exoprise. "We are committed to delivering the highest level of data security and privacy, and the SOC 2 audit a key part of that commitment. We’ll continue to invest in security infrastructure to ensure customers trust us with their sensitive data."

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Certification demonstrates a company's ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended period.

Successfully completing the SOC 2 Type II audit reasserts Exoprise’s dedication to its current and future customers. Leveraging automation and practices that were already in place made completing the required assessment process simple. Exoprise was able to demonstrate excellence in best practices for each of the audited categories.

