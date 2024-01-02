Kinetic Group Finalizes Acquisition of Binnops US Technologies an AI Company Providing Digital Transformation Solutions

About

Kinetic Group Inc., (“KNIT”) is a technology holding company focused on acquiring companies offering digital transformation to enterprises across a variety of industries. KNIT offers businesses Digital Twins (DX), Smart Asset Dashboards, AI predictability analytics and metaverse solutions. KNIT expects to be one of a few publicly listed companies capable of implementing an A-to-Z enterprise solution for digital transformation.

https://www.knitgrp.com