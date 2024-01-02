Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#: 24A2000015 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                               

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 01-02-24 / 0208 hours 

LOCATION: Walgreen's in Enosburg 

VIOLATION: Burglary 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 2, 2024, at 0208 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was dispatch to the Walgreen's Store on Main St in Enosburg for a burglary alarm. The alarm company advised that the front door glass was broken, a suspect had entered the store and stole cigarettes. The attached photograph is of the suspect. Anyone with information about this burglary please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. 


Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


