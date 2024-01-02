St Albans Barracks / Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000015
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01-02-24 / 0208 hours
LOCATION: Walgreen's in Enosburg
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 2, 2024, at 0208 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was dispatch to the Walgreen's Store on Main St in Enosburg for a burglary alarm. The alarm company advised that the front door glass was broken, a suspect had entered the store and stole cigarettes. The attached photograph is of the suspect. Anyone with information about this burglary please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993