St Albans Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000015

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01-02-24 / 0208 hours

LOCATION: Walgreen's in Enosburg

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 2, 2024, at 0208 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was dispatch to the Walgreen's Store on Main St in Enosburg for a burglary alarm. The alarm company advised that the front door glass was broken, a suspect had entered the store and stole cigarettes. The attached photograph is of the suspect. Anyone with information about this burglary please contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.



