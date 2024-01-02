Hong Kong Hosts Largest-Ever New Year Countdown Firework Performance to Welcome 2024

Hong Kong--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the firework musical performance of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” concluded successfully tonight (1 January 2024), bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming 2024 in joy. The largest-ever countdown fireworks lasted for 12 minutes and was themed with the cycling seasons, surprising locals and visitors alike with magnificent bliss.





The holidays attracted many visitors from around the world. As of 10 pm, more than 223,000 visitors arrived in Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve (31 December), breaking the record of daily visitor arrivals in 2023.





