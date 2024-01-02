A New Approach to Plant-Based Diets - How Everyone Can Make a Difference Even With Only Small Actions

The Imperfect Vegan Book Cover Cat White, author of The Imperfect Vegan

Everyone—vegan and non-vegan alike—who cares about our fate and the planet should read this book.” — Emma Megan, Readers’ Favourite

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advocating for anything less than complete abstinence from animal products falls short of the “ideal vegan” mantra.

However, award-winning author and TEDx speaker, Cat White, believes that a more practical approach to veganism is going to be what saves our planet from impending climate calamity.

As we roll into the new year, many people are thinking about starting fresh habits. One of the best ways to improve our own health, and to contribute to health of the planet, is by choosing a plant-based diet. And the best news is, we can make big impacts with only small changes, without needing to try and be “perfect” at it.

Described by Literary Titan as “an indispensable guide”, The Imperfect Vegan takes us on a journey through the science of why a plant-based diet will save our planet, and empowers the reader with tools and tangible action steps for managing the psychology and the practicalities of making more conscious and sustainable choices.

“Everyone—vegan and non-vegan alike—who cares about our fate and the planet should read this book.” – Emma Megan, Readers’ Favourite

Those who are experimenting with new habits this January will find this book both enlightening and empowering; an easy-to-read and relatable guide filled with evidence-backed research and real-life stories from other imperfect vegans.

Available now from major online retailers in paperback and ebook (audio coming in March).

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKLG3PBK

All others: https://books2read.com/imperfectvegan

Author Bio

Cat White is a TEDx speaker, an imperfect vegan, and a passionate advocate for our planet. In addition to being as vegan as she can be, she contributes to this global challenge by researching, writing and speaking to inspire others who want to make a difference, too. Her first book, The Imperfect Vegan, is a Literary Titan Gold winner, American Writing Awards Finalist, and Amazon Bestseller.

Author website: https://catwhite.net/

TEDx Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4sKnWcPQeA