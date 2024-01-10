Creative Bioarray Presents Predictive, 3D Tissue and Cell-based in Vitro Toxicity Assays
Creative Bioarray Presents Predictive, 3D Tissue and Cell-based in Vitro Toxicity AssaysNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Bioarray, a leading life science sourcing organization focused on promote life science research, is proud to announce its breakthrough in toxicity assays. Specializing in predictive, 3D tissue, and cell-based in vitro toxicity assays using primary cells from various tissues and organs, the company leverages integral biological systems to fast track research and development.
Their proprietary technology addresses the unique challenges of toxicity testing, enabling scientists to efficiently create multiple iterations of cell cultures derived from diverse organ tissues. The technology's sophistication leverages 3D tissue creation, allowing for more accurate in vitro testing and prediction of in vivo responses. It is a critical innovation in toxicology research and is destined to rapidly accelerate the development of new treatments and therapies.
"Toxicity testing was one of the fields that desperately needed a refresh, both in accuracy and speed," said Dr. Lucy Smith, Director of Research and Development at Creative Bioarray. "With our advanced 3D tissues and cell-based toxicity assays, we offer a solution that improves research efficiency making it predictive, accurate, and quicker."
Creative Bioarray’s assays utilize primary cells sourced from a wide variety of tissues and organs. The use of primary cells in in vitro testing allows for more detailed study of biological reactions. These cells produce highly predictive data, making results more accurate and therefore more reliable, an aspect that is paramount when new treatment therapies are being developed.
The incorporation of 3D modeling in cell culture technology aids researchers in understanding the spatial and mechanical factors influencing cell behavior. This is a necessary progression from traditional 2D methods, and it’s expected to bring faster, more accurate results.
“Our mission has always been to foster advancement in life science research,” stated Dr. Smith. “The innovative 3D tissue and cell-based assays will greatly enhance the prediction of toxicity in novel drug development, consequently reducing the time and cost of bringing these crucial therapies to the people who need them."
About Creative Bioarray
Founded in --, Creative Bioarray is at the forefront of life science research. The company is dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology to advance scientific discovery and innovation. Offering a range of services, including cell services, biosample services and histology services, Creative Bioarray continues to be a leader in the life science research industry worldwide.
