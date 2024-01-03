Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The agricultural fumigants market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Fumigants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agricultural fumigants market size is predicted to reach $3.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the agricultural fumigants market is due to the high prevalence of pest attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest agricultural fumigants market share. Major players in the agricultural fumigants market include ARKEMA SA, Nufarm Limited, Solvay SA, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, UPL Chemical Co., BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG.

Agricultural Fumigants Market Segments

• By Type: Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, Metam Sodium, 1,3-Dichloropropene, Other Agricultural Fumigants

• By Crop Type: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types

• By Form: Solid, Liquid, Gaseous

• By Pest Control Method: Vacuum Chamber Fumigation, Tarpaulin, Structural, Non-Tarp Fumigation By Injection, Other Pest Control Methods

• By Application: Warehouse & Silos, Soil

• By Geography: The global agricultural fumigants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agricultural fumigants refer to toxic substances used in agriculture to kill insects, nematodes, bacteria, pests that cause damage to plant growth and crop production, by producing a toxic gas. These fumigants help control insects, help in plant growth, and produce high yields.

The main types of agricultural fumigants include Methyl Bromide, Chloropicrin, Phosphine, Metam Sodium, 1,3-Dichloropropene, and other agricultural fumigants. Methyl bromide refers to a fumigant which is a colorless and odorless gas used to manage fungus, weeds, insects, nematodes (or roundworms), and rats in agriculture. They are applied through vacuum chamber fumigation, tarpaulin, structural, non-trap fumigation by injection, and other fumigation techniques in warehouses & silos and soils. The solid, liquid, and gaseous based agricultural fumigants are used in the fumigation of cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Agricultural Fumigants Market Characteristics

3. Agricultural Fumigants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Agricultural Fumigants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agricultural Fumigants Market Size And Growth

……

27. Agricultural Fumigants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Agricultural Fumigants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

