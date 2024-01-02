Morey Law, PLLC Announces Expanded Legal Services in Arizona

Lorraine Morey Morey Law, PLLC

The full-service law firm has expanded its legal services to cover Phoenix, the surrounding Valley, and the entire State of Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morey Law, PLLC, a Phoenix-based full-service law firm, has expanded its range of legal services to cover Phoenix and the surrounding Valley area. The firm focuses on civil litigation, estate planning, probate and trust administration, and personal injury.

Attorney Lorraine Morey founded Morey Law with the goal of providing personalized legal services. The firm emphasizes a straightforward approach to solving legal challenges, not prolonging them. Morey has a strong background in both Arizona state and federal courts, and she has successfully argued cases at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Her experience also includes successfully representing clients in complex litigation, often against large, well-resourced adversaries.

Morey Law also provides a unique service by serving as local counsel for cases and disputes arising in Arizona state or federal courts for out of state clients. Morey Law has acted as local counsel for out of state clients for several high-stakes cases in both federal and Arizona state courts.

"At Morey Law, we're committed to safeguarding our clients' interests with aggressive, collaborative service,” said Morey. “With this expansion, our team offers creative solutions that further align with our clients’ objectives.”

Morey added, “Our philosophy is simple – Be Prepared – Not Scared!® We work tirelessly to devise unique solutions tailored to each client’s needs, ensuring they not only navigate their legal challenges but also do so with confidence and clarity."

Before her legal career, Lorraine Morey spent over 25 years in business and entrepreneurship. This includes founding and leading a real estate and mortgage company in Texas, and serving as a C-suite executive in a trust company managing assets of over $300 million. This diverse experience is invaluable to her practical approach to resolving clients’ legal problems.

For additional information or to arrange a consultation, visit https://moreylaw.com/.

About Morey Law, PLLC

Morey Law, PLLC is dedicated to delivering top-tier legal services with a commitment to accessibility and client-centric solutions. As the firm grows, its focus remains steadfast: Be Prepared – Not Scared!® by empowering clients with the knowledge and resources needed to face and resolve their legal challenges head-on. To learn more, visit https://moreylaw.com/.