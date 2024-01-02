Accredited Professional Body Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ™

DRUMAHOE, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGH3P® Launches Comprehensive Certified Level 4 Professional Hypnotherapy Practitioner Diploma Course

The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) is proud to announce the launch of their new Certified Level 4 Professional Hypnotherapy Practitioner Diploma course. This extensive course offers 120+ hours of intensive training in various hypnotic and hypnotherapeutic techniques and has received accreditation from numerous international bodies.

The course is designed for individuals who are in a career transition or seeking a career change. With the rise in demand for alternative healing methods, hypnotherapy has become a popular choice for those looking to make a difference in people's lives. IGH3P's Certified Level 4 Professional Hypnotherapy Practitioner Diploma course provides the perfect opportunity for individuals to enter this rewarding field.

The course is delivered through IGH3P's e-platform, offering flexible learning options for students. This allows individuals to study online via Zoom teaching and from the comfort of their own homes. The course covers a wide range of topics, including the history of hypnosis, the science behind it, and practical techniques for conducting successful hypnotherapy sessions. Students will also have access to experienced instructors who will guide them through the course and provide personalised feedback.

"We are excited to launch our Certified Level 4 Professional Hypnotherapy Practitioner Diploma course, which is designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to become successful hypnotherapy practitioners," said the spokesperson for IGH3P®. "Several international bodies have accredited our course, making it a reputable and well-respected qualification in the industry. We believe that this course will open up new career opportunities for individuals and help them make a positive impact on people's lives."

The waiting list is now open for the IGH3P's Certified Level 4 Professional Hypnotherapy Practitioner Diploma course. Interested individuals can visit the IGH3P® website for more information and to register for the course. With the growing demand for alternative healing methods, this course provides a valuable opportunity for individuals to embark on a fulfilling career in hypnotherapy.

https://www.igh3p.com/certified-hypnotherapy-course-waitlist