AGIS Synchronizes Small Drones with C5ISR Command Center

About

Low cost, cutting edge technology provides comprehensive, unmatched Common Operational Picture (COP) along with the ability to Collaborate and Command. AGIS LifeRing’s Integrated Digital Data, Voice, Satellite Imagery, and Video are all encrypted within a single application — a Real Tactical Capability. When all Network Participants have the COP and capability to rapidly and effectively exchange data, voice, and video, Safety and Operational Effectiveness are greatly increased. AGIS LifeRing is readily available in Military and First Responder versions, by using GSA Advantage.

