Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,030 in the last 365 days.

Poe on extension for PUV consolidation

PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release
December 29, 2023

Poe on extension for PUV consolidation

The PUV consolidation extension is a welcome breathing room for transport groups and government officials to engage in talks for a just and humane modernization program.

During this period, we expect the route plans to be also clearer in consultation with the affected groups.

We all want a win-win situation that will improve the livelihood of our small drivers and operators and at the same time give our commuters a better ride.

We also hope the Supreme Court will take cognizance of the petitions of transport groups, which can serve as a valuable guide for the implementation of the modernization program.

You just read:

Poe on extension for PUV consolidation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more