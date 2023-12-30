Derick Sylvester leaves on Thursday for Belize assignment as High…

Attorney-at-law Derick Sylvester – flies out in less than a week for new assignment

Attorney-at-law Derick Sylvester is due to leave the island on January 4 to take up his new appointment as a High Court judge in Belize.

A well-placed legal source told THE NEW TODAY that Sylvester will have less than a week to pack his bag and head out to the Central American country as he is currently out of the island and due back on December 31 from the United States.

He said the lawyer who has been running his own private law firm for several years has already made the necessary arrangements for the business to continue in his absence with a female attorney in charge of the office.

Prior to accepting the judgeship in Belize, Sylvester had tendered his resignation as President of the Grenada Bar Association (GBA) to pave the way for his new assignment.

January 8 is the date tentatively set for Sylvester to take the oath of office of a High Court judge in Belize to become the first Grenadian to be appointed to such a high judicial position in the country.

THE NEW TODAY was able to get a copy from a confidential source of Sylvester’s resignation letter to the local bar:-