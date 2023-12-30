Soriano IV is the modern renaissance man we have all been waiting for. The Soriano duo-flex engine is sure to revolutionize the motorcycle industry and will be available for purchase in the near future. The Soriano Brand is more than engines, it is a lifestyle. Soriano IV at Fox News as a main contributor every year provides his market insight on the markets. A serial entrepreneur with the pedigree and track record of 25 years mentored by Prime Ministers of Finance Eduardo Doryan of Costa Rica & Ian Goldin, of The Republic of Ireland

The Soriano New Giaguaro Corse Sportiva motorcycle is born.

Soriano, the new EV designed to take on the market leaders in the motorcycle industry, Ducati and Harley-Davidson.” — William Evans

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian MVNO owner EliMobile SpA & Soriano Motori Corp is set to debut their latest creation, the Soriano EV. This new electric vehicle is designed to take on the market leaders in the motorcycle industry, Ducati and Harley-Davidson.

EliMobile SpA has been a major player in the Mobile Virtual Network Operators industry for years, but now they are expanding their reach into the world of electric vehicles together with Soriano Motori Corp, a 120-year legacy brand from Europe. The Soriano EV is their first foray into this market, and it is already causing a stir with its impressive features and capabilities.

One of the most notable features of the Soriano EV is its top range of 200 miles, which is 95 miles more than any other EV currently on the market. This puts it ahead of both Ducati and Harley-Davidson, who have yet to release their own electric models. The Soriano EV also boasts a sleek and modern design, making it a strong competitor in terms of both performance and aesthetics.

Both EliMobile SpA & Soriano Motori Corp, Chairman & CEO, Marco Antonio Soriano IV, stated, "We are excited to introduce the Soriano EV to the world and challenge the dominance of traditional motorcycle brands. Our goal is to provide consumers with a high-quality, eco-friendly option that doesn't compromise on style or performance."

WHY MADRID NEXT in 2024

The launch event in Madrid will showcase the Soriano EV's features and give attendees the opportunity to test drive the vehicle. With its impressive range and sleek design, the Soriano EV is sure to make a strong impression on the market and shake up the competition.

This week, the world of electric vehicles (EVs) has gained yet another competitor as serial entrepreneur and aristocrat M.A. Soriano enters the market with his latest venture, Soriano Motori. The company's CEO, Marco Antonio Soriano IV, made a bold statement at the launch of their electric motorcycle, directly targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other established motorcycle brands.

According to Bloomberg, Soriano Motori's goal is to create a "dream motorcycle" that can rival the likes of Ducati and Harley-Davidson. This announcement comes as a direct challenge to CEO Claudio Dominicali, who leads Ducati and has recently announced plans to enter the EV market. With Soriano's impressive track record as a successful entrepreneur and his family's aristocratic background, the competition in the EV market is heating up.

Soriano Motori's electric motorcycle boasts impressive features such as a top speed of 150 mph and a range of 150 miles on a single charge. The company also plans to offer customization options for customers, allowing them to personalize their dream motorcycle. This launch marks Soriano's first foray into the EV market, but with his previous successes in various industries, it is clear that he is a force to be reckoned with.

As the world shifts towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options, the EV market is becoming increasingly competitive. With the entry of Soriano Motori and their ambitious goals, it is clear that the industry will continue to see exciting developments and innovations. As CEO Soriano IV stated, "We are here to make a statement and make a difference in the EV market." Only time will tell how this new competitor will shake up the industry and challenge established players like Tesla and Ducati.

The Giaguaro three available models are engineered to compete with the likes of Ducati and Harley-Davidson via its "super double electric motor," Soriano IV said, which he said can rack up speeds faster than either luxury EV brand.

Pricing for its limited edition S50 is finally known for the new EV, which is in pre-production and set to hit the US market in a few months.

Here is what we know so far about the S50 Giaguaro Models:

GIAGUARO V1 GARA

BIKE DIMENSIONS

WHEELBASE

1550 mm | 61 in

SPRING TRAVEL FRONT

110 mm | 4.33 in

FRONT SUSPENSION

GIRDER, ALUMINUM

SEAT HEIGHT

820 mm | 32 in

SPRING TRAVEL REAR

125 mm | 5 in

REAR SUSPENSION

PROGRESSIVE, TRIANGULAR

The Harley-Davidson newly appointed CEO Karem Donnez claims the electric 2022 Livewire One has up to 146 miles of range in the city, with highway-only riding limited to 70 miles, while the Soriano models have the highest battery range in CEO Marco Antonio Soriano IV's lineup, with 200 miles.

THE SORIANO NEW GIAGUARO CORSE SPORTIVA MOTORCYCLE: A NEW ERA OF RACING EXCELLENCE

The world of motorcycle racing is about to witness the birth of a new champion. Soriano, a renowned brand in the world of motorcycles, has announced the launch of their latest creation - the Soriano New Giaguaro Corse Sportiva. This new model is set to revolutionize the racing industry with its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance.

The Soriano New Giaguaro Corse Sportiva is the result of years of research and development by the Soriano team. With a focus on creating a motorcycle that can dominate the racing circuit, this model boasts a powerful engine, aerodynamic design, and advanced features that will give riders an edge on the track. The company has also announced that the Sportiva will be used in national racing competitions starting in 2024, making it an integral part of their product development plan.

Gianpiero Allegri, the lead designer of the Soriano New Giaguaro Corse Sportiva, expressed his excitement about this new project. He stated, "We wanted to create a motorcycle that not only looks sleek and stylish but also delivers exceptional performance on the track. With the Sportiva, we have achieved that and more. It's a dream come true for any racer." The company has also entrusted Allegri with the task of overseeing the production of 20 prototypes, ensuring that each one meets the highest standards of excellence.

The Soriano New Giaguaro Corse Sportiva is set to make its debut at the upcoming motorcycle expo, where enthusiasts and experts alike will get a chance to witness its power and performance. With its sleek design, advanced technology, and a team of experts behind it, the Sportiva is poised to become a game-changer in the world of motorcycle racing. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new addition to the Soriano family.

The S50 is set to edge out the competition with peak performance. The Soriano Giaguaro V1S model is a naked bike manufactured by Soriano. It is equipped with an electric motor that produces a maximum peak output power of 80.0 HP (58.4 kW) and a maximum torque of 78.7 Nm (8.0 kgf-m or 58.0 ft.lbs) 1. The bike has a 3-speed gearbox and a chain final drive ratio. The Soriano Giaguaro V1 Gara, which is the flagship model, features a 75 kW (100 hp) peak-rated electric motor and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

The Soriano Giaguaro electric motorcycle is a new and exciting innovation from Soriano Motori, an Italian boutique electric motorcycle company. The Giaguaro electric superbike is expected to come in two versions—V1S and V1R—and will be made entirely in Italy.

Unlike conventional electric motorcycles, the Giaguaro features two electric motors which consist of liquid-cooled brushless units developed in partnership with Sangalli Engines. Power output is pegged at 60 kW, that’s around 80 horsepower in internal-combustion lingo, for the V1S, and 72 kW, or 97 ponies, for the V1R. Both machines pump out 155 Nm, or 114 ft-lbs of torque. This high-performance powertrain sips juice from two lithium-ion battery packs which promise to return a range of around 112 miles on a single charge. The bike gets an optional fast charger, which boosts battery charging to just one hour.

Otherwise, the battery can be fully charged in five hours. Perhaps the most interesting feature of the Giaguaro is the fact that it comes equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox. While other electric two-wheelers do away with a transmission altogether, Soriano Motori wanted to deliver a riding experience as close to that of a traditional gasoline-powered motorcycle, hence the manual transmission complete with a hydraulic wet clutch. Apart from this, we find modern-day electronics on the Giaguaro, such as a large, eight-inch, full-color, TFT display complete with touch-screen functionality.

The unit is mounted atop the faux fuel tank, providing easy access for the rider to view and toggle between features and modes 1. Soriano Motori’s motorcycles represent the finest Italian design, image, branding, architecture, and engineering, that for the first time are being applied to EV motorcycles for the next generation of riders.

Eventually, an even more powerful "Hyper Engine design for both cars and motorcycles" will join the lineup, Soriano IV said.

The S50's battery is engineered to reach a full charge in 15 minutes.

The motorcycle's kwh CATL cell allows for 800-volt charging, a next level in EV fast charging, Soriano said.

The Soriano S50s will be produced in a Milanese factory with an annual capacity of 10,000 vehicles.

The Soriano Family Company will build its first electric car via a joint venture with US and UAE investment Group.

OUR TOP CLIENTS ARE INDEED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Two prominent doctors in the United States, Dr. Forrest Bryant and Dr. Ronald Cole, have become the first clients to ride Soriano EVs in the country. This marks a significant milestone for the electric vehicle company, as it expands its reach into the American market.

Soriano EVs, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, has been making waves in the industry with its innovative and eco-friendly products. The company's latest achievement of having Dr. Bryant and Dr. Cole as their first clients in the US is a testament to the quality and appeal of their vehicles.

Both doctors expressed their excitement and satisfaction with their new acquisition. Dr. Bryant, a renowned retired dentist, stated, "As a healthcare professional, I am always looking for ways to reduce my carbon footprint. Soriano EVs not only provide a sustainable transportation option, but they also offer a smooth and comfortable ride. Besides the fact, that I was the first investor to bring back the Soriano Legacy to life" Dr. Cole, an active investor and dentist, added, "I am proud to support a company that is committed to reducing emissions and promoting a greener future. Plus, the advanced technology and safety features of Soriano EVs make it a perfect fit for my family. I've supported the venture ever since its inception and will continue to do so as this milestone in developing an industry changing innovation is primordial in my life."

Soriano EVs has been gaining recognition globally for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. With the addition of Dr. Bryant and Dr. Cole as their first clients in the US, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the American market. This milestone also highlights the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation options and the increasing shift towards electric vehicles.

Soriano EVs is thrilled to have Dr. Bryant and Dr. Cole as their first clients in the United States and looks forward to providing more Americans with a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation. With their cutting-edge technology and dedication to a greener future, Soriano EVs is set to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry.

0:14 / 4:46 "Imagine Tesla + Ferrari + Amazon, well that is the Soriano Motori Brand - M.A. Soriano