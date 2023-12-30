Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,558 in the last 365 days.

Permanent house burnt down to ashes during Christmas Eve, police arrest a suspect

 An adult male person burnt down his elder brother’s permanent house his permanent dwelling house on Christmas Eve at Sambora village in Vella La Vella Island, Western Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “Based on investigation, it was a family matter between the suspect and his brother and their Nephew.”

PPC Lenialu says, “On that night before the incident occurred, a fight broke out in the village between the suspect and his nephew.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “When they still continue fighting each other his elder brother who is the victim of the burning incident steps in and tries to separate the suspect and their Nephew.  The suspect was very angry as to why his brother stepped in and helped their nephew.”

Mr. Lenialu says, “On that night the suspect was very angry and searching for his brother and his nephew to fight them. He searched everywhere in the village shouting and swearing at them.

He says, “After he searched for his brother but could not find him, the suspect went to his house and took a black container containing petrol and went straight to the victims room and lit up the house.”

The suspect was released from the cell and dealt with accordingly. He was charged with one count of arson and one count of common assault. He was released on bail to appear on 26 February 2024 at Gizo Magistrates’ Court

RSIPF Press

You just read:

Permanent house burnt down to ashes during Christmas Eve, police arrest a suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more