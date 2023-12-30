Suspect escape, police confiscate kwaso (homebrew)

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki have confiscated kwaso (homebrew) during a raid on 28 December 2023 from a village close to Aligegeo School.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili says, “The snap operation conducted after a tip off from the community, that a woman from a village close to Aligegeo School has purchased a huge quantity of bale sugar and yeast from a shop in Auki.”

PPC Kili says, “Officers planned a snap operation and went to the location. Upon arrival the suspect who was distilling processed kwaso into bottles saw the police and escaped with the cooking apparatus.”

Superintendent Kili says, “I would like to warn those who are trying to involve in illegal production of kwaso to stop. We know your names and your villages and in a matter of time we will apprehend you.”

“Police are working closely with the communities and information are reaching us and police will carry out the full force of the law to execute our duties,” says PPC Kili.

RSIPF Press