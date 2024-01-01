Build Team Marks 16 Years of Empowering London Homeowners Achieve Dream Home Improvements

The company celebrates 16 years of transforming London homes with its Design and Build service, enhancing living spaces and community ties.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Build Team, the London-based home improvement specialists renowned for its stress-free, comprehensive approach to home extensions and refurbishments, celebrates a momentous milestone - 16 years of helping homeowners transform their properties into dream spaces.

“We’re incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone,” says Declan Stewart, Head of Brand Marketing at Build Team. “For the past 16 years, our mission has been to empower London homeowners to achieve their dream extension without the stress and hassle that often comes with such projects. We take immense pride in seeing their visions come to life and creating spaces that truly enhance their lives.”

Since its inception in 2007, Build Team has become a trusted partner for over 1,500 London homeowners, guiding them through every stage of their extension journey – from initial design concepts and planning permission applications to build management. This unwavering commitment to client satisfaction has earned Build Team a reputation for excellence and glowing testimonials from homeowners across the city.

“We used Build Team for both the design and build of our side return extension in East London,” shares Richard Taylor, a satisfied Build Team client. “Their comprehensive service and responsive approach made the entire process stress-free and enjoyable. We're thrilled with the results and wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking to renovate their home.”

“Build Team helped us bring our dream kitchen extension to life,” adds Tom Dance, another happy client. “Their friendly team and fantastic contractors were a pleasure to work with, and they truly understood our vision. We're incredibly happy with the final outcome and grateful for their expertise.”

What sets Build Team apart?

• Comprehensive Service: Build Team offers a one-stop shop for all your home improvement needs, eliminating the need to juggle multiple contractors and navigate complex processes.

• Experienced Team: Their team of dedicated architects, designers, and build managers possess a wealth of knowledge and expertise, ensuring every project is completed to the highest standards.

• Stress-Free Approach: They prioritise clear communication and transparency throughout the process, keeping you informed and involved every step of the way.

• Contractor Network: Build Team collaborates with a network of vetted and reliable contractors, ensuring you receive competitive quotes and exceptional workmanship.

Book a free design consultation with one of Build Team’s experts here https://www.buildteam.com/book-design-consultation.html

###

About Build Team:

Established in 2007, Build Team is a leading London-based home improvement specialist, offering a comprehensive range of services for home extensions, loft conversions, and refurbishments. The company’s dedicated team of architects, designers, and project managers guide clients through every stage of the renovation process, ensuring a stress-free and successful outcome. Build Team is renowned for its commitment to quality, transparency, and client satisfaction, consistently exceeding expectations and creating dream spaces that enrich lives.

Contact Details:

342 Clapham Road

London SW9 9AJ

UK