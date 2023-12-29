Sterile protection against P. vivax malaria by repeated blood stage infection in the Aotus monkey model

Several studies suggest that immunity to repeated blood stage infection in non-human primates is strain- and species-specific. For instance, Rhesus macaques immune to one strain of Plasmodium knowlesi may be partially susceptible to infection by another strain ( 35 ). Similar observations have been reported for Aotus repeatedly infected with P. falciparum blood stage parasites ( 37 , 38 ). Interestingly, the same approach has produced heterologous cross-protection against Plasmodium chabaudi infection in mice ( 39 ). To assess whether strain-transcendent immunity can be achieved by repeated blood stage infection in P. vivax, we used the Aotus non-human primate model. The aims of our study were to determine (i) how many repeated homologous infections are required for control of parasitemia and the development of sterile immunity, and (ii) whether strain-transcending immunity could be achieved.

The development of a vaccine against malaria with at least 75% protective efficacy is one of the two main objectives identified in the roadmap adopted by the global vaccine action plan until 2030 ( 32 ). Such an effective P. vivax vaccine should provide long-term and strain-transcending immunity. Current P. vivax vaccine studies are focused at inducing a stronger antibody response in combination with an already robust T-cell response ( 33 , 34 ), based upon passive antibody transfer studies done in humans and laboratory animals ( 24 , 35 , 36 ). Nonetheless, to date, there is no vaccine against P. vivax approved for use in humans ( 14 ).

P. vivax malaria impacts the health of individuals of all ages causing repeated febrile episodes and severe anemia ( 14 , 16 ), clinical severity including hemolytic coagulation disorders, jaundice, coma, acute renal failure, rhabdomyolysis, porphyria, splenic rupture ( 3 , 17 ), and acute respiratory distress syndrome ( 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 ). Fatal P. vivax cases are reported from all endemic regions across the globe ( 1 , 14 , 22 ). Compounding the epidemiology of the disease, P vivax malaria transmission is intermittent and acquired immunity is short and strain-specific ( 14 ). Even in low transmission regions, it is common to find individuals with asymptomatic parasitemia suggestive of natural premunition—a phenomenon resulting from a delicate host–parasite equilibrium in individuals with acquired immunity ( 14 , 23 ). Epidemiological studies have demonstrated that repeated exposure increases clinical immunity and decreases parasite density and frequency of clinical episodes ( 24 ). For instance, individuals subjected to malariotherapy with P. vivax for treatment of neurosyphilis rapidly developed immunity after repeated blood stage infections ( 7 , 25 , 26 , 27 ), and such repeated infection provided strain-transcending protection ( 24 ). Moreover, acquired immunity by repeated blood stage infection during malariotherapy has been reported in humans against P. vivax, P. falciparum, Plasmodium ovale, and Plasmodium malariae ( 27 , 28 , 29 ), providing an early benchmark for the feasibility of developing a vaccine against P. vivax ( 7 ). However, understanding the correlates of protective immunity against P. vivax infection has proven difficult, mainly because of the lack of a continuous in vitro culture system for this parasite ( 30 , 31 ).

After the elimination of P. falciparum, Plasmodium vivax is expected to remain a major cause of morbidity and mortality outside of Africa, especially in Central and South America, Asia, and the Pacific Islands ( 3 , 4 , 5 ). This is due in part to its peculiar biology, including silent parasite liver forms known as hypnozoites that can cause relapses and major parasite reservoirs in the bone marrow and spleen that may act as an unobserved pathogenic biomass and source for recrudescence ( 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ). Complete removal of the parasite from the human reservoir is therefore challenging ( 4 , 13 ), underscoring the need for innovative therapeutic strategies including the development of an effective vaccine ( 14 , 15 ).

Malaria is caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium that are transmitted to humans by the bite of the female Anopheles mosquito. Currently, ∼241 million cases and 0.6 million deaths from malaria occur worldwide, an increase of 12% from the previous year ( 1 ). Most deaths are due to infection with Plasmodium falciparum, the most pathogenic of the species, especially in children under the age of five living in sub-Saharan Africa ( 1 , 2 ).

Results

P. vivax blood stage infection induces sterile immunity to homologous challenge To evaluate the level of protection against repeated P. vivax blood stage infection, six Aotus monkeys (MN30014, MN30034, MN32028, MN32047, MN25029, and MN29012) were infected intravenously with 50,000 parasites of the P. vivax SAL-1 strain and monitored until peak parasitemia (Figs 1A and S1). The SAL-1 strain was originally isolated from a patient in El Salvador in the late 1960s and adapted to Aotus monkeys by W.E. Collins (40). During the first infection, all six animals were positive by day 6 post-inoculation (PI) and parasitemia increased steadily to more than 100 × 103/μl infected red blood cells/μl (mean ± SD = 100,198 ± 43,661/μl) until days 13–14 PI, when the animals were treated with a curative course of chloroquine (CQ) (Fig 1B). 65 d PI, one animal (MN29012) was removed from the study because of malaria-unrelated causes (Figs 1A and S1). Figure 1. Experimental timeline, parasite dynamics, and survival analysis. (A) Experimental timeline of infection and challenge. *: died of malaria-unrelated causes. **: anemia and renal failure. (B) Peripheral parasitemia across the experiment. Panels I–III show individual parasitemia of Aotus monkeys repeatedly infected with P. vivax SAL-1 (inoculations I–III). Panel IV shows Aotus challenged with P. vivax AMRU-1 (inoculation IV). Inoculated control animals were treated at peak parasitemia. (C) Probability of no treatment of Aotus repeatedly infected with the homologous P. vivax SAL-1 and heterologous P. vivax AMRU-1 strains at each inoculation level. P-values for survival curve comparison were obtained using the log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test. Survival curves for homologous infection 1 are shown in blue; homologous infection 2 in red; homologous infection 3 in green; and P. vivax AMRU-1 heterologous infection 4 in black. Complete blood count: red blood cell count. CQ, chloroquine, at 15 mg/kg oral for 3 d. MQ, mefloquine, at 25 mg/kg oral once. C, malaria naïve control. C1, control, once inoculated with P. vivax. PI, post-inoculation. Figure S1. Experimental scheme. Diagram depicting repeated infection of Aotus monkeys with the homologous P. vivax SAL-1 and challenge with the heterologous AMRU-1 strain. Inoculation level, inoculation day, donor monkey, monkey number, and number of animals remaining from the original group of six inoculated are shown. 85 d PI, the remaining five animals (MN30014, MN30034, MN32028, MN32047, and MN25029) and the donor from the first inoculation (MN29041) were infected with SAL-1 using the same inoculum size of 50,000 parasites i.v. This time, by day 91 (day 6 PI of second inoculation, D6 PI II), all animals were positive by a blood smear, but parasitemia remained low with a mean peak of 2,332/μl between days 94 and 95 (D9-10 PI II) (Fig 1B). A similar pattern was observed when total parasite load was measured by qRT-PCR (18S rRNA levels) and parasite biomass by ELISA (pLDH levels) after this second inoculation (Fig S2). Two animals (MN32047 and MN30034) self-cured on day 98 (D13 PI II) and day 102 (D17 PI II), respectively, and a third animal (MN30014) became negative for 2 d between days 98 and 99 (D13-14 PI II) but recrudesced on day 100 (D15 PI II) and was treated with CQ on day 105 (D20 PI II) while still positive at the level of <10 parasites/μl. Meanwhile, MN29041 that had controlled its parasitemia until day 98 (D13 PI II) became negative on day 99 (D14 PI II), but recrudesced the next day, reaching a parasitemia level of 11,500/μl on day 105 (D20 PI II) when it was treated with CQ (41). All animals received CQ treatment on day 105 (D20 PI II). Two animals (MN30034 and MN29041) were excluded after CQ treatment—MN30034 on day 169 (D114 PI II) because of severe anemia (Hct% = 20) and kidney failure, and MN29041 for malaria-unrelated causes on day 143 (D58 PI II). On day 166, the remaining 4 original animals (MN30014, MN32028, MN32047, and MN25029), plus a malaria naïve infection control (MN32029), were re-inoculated a third time with SAL-1 and followed up as described above (Fig 1B). This time, all animals except for the control (MN32029) that had a peak parasitemia of 95,550/μl on day 179 (D13 PI III) remained negative and did not require CQ treatment. Of note, MN32028 had to be removed from the experiment on day 254 (D88 PI III) because of anemia and kidney failure. At necropsy, the animal presented with generalized subcutaneous edema (anasarca), with pericardial and pleural effusion, pulmonary edema, and evidence of chronic renal lesions. The cause of death was determined as renal failure (Fig 1A). Figure S2. Parasite load and biomass across animals. (A) Parasite load. Panels I–III show parasite load (qRT-PCR 18S rRNA in copies x μl) across inoculation levels I–III in individual monkeys infected with P. vivax SAL-1. Panel IV shows inoculation level IV, that is, individual monkeys infected with P. vivax AMRU-1. (B) Parasite biomass. Panels I–III show parasite biomass (pLDH ng/ml) across inoculation levels I–III in individual monkeys infected with P. vivax SAL-1. Panel IV shows inoculation level IV, that is, individual monkeys infected with P. vivax AMRU-1. Plasmodium LDH levels in ng/ml were calculated based on standard curves using Plasmodium falciparum schizont extracts. (C) Parasitemia parameters across inoculation levels I–IV (mean ± SD). Left: days patent. Mid-left: day of peak. Mid-right: peak parasitemia. Right: area under the curve. P-value, unpaired t test with equal SD. Altogether, these experiments demonstrate that repeated homologous P. vivax infection confers full protection (or sterile immunity) against a homologous challenge.

Partial protection to heterologous challenge after repeated homologous infection To determine the difference in protection between homologous and heterologous infections, we challenged on experimental day 276 the three remaining monkeys that went through three SAL-1 inoculations (MN30014, MN32047, and MN25029) plus a new malaria naïve infection control (MN31029) and the donor of the second SAL-1 infection (MN27050) with the CQ-resistant AMRU-1 strain (Fig 1A and B). The AMRU-I strain was originally isolated from a patient in Papua New Guinea in 1989 (42). This time, all animals became positive. First, the two controls (MN27050 and MN31029) were positive on day 283 (D7 PI IV) with peak parasitemia of 131.5 × 103/μl and 180 × 103/μl on day 290 (D14 PI IV), respectively, when they were treated with MQ. Meanwhile, MN25029 became positive 4 d later on day 287 (D11 PI IV) with a lower (10-fold) peak parasitemia of 11.4 × 103/μl on day 290 (D14 PI IV), clearing on day 296 (D20 PI IV) and treated with MQ on day 297 (D21 PI IV). Similarly, MN30014 became positive on day 295 (D19 PI IV) with a 100-fold lower peak parasitemia of 1,700/μl on day 297 (D21 PI IV) compared with the peak parasitemia of the controls. The animal was treated with MQ on day 304 (D28 PI IV) for moderate anemia (Hct% = 27.4) and thrombocytopenia (PLT = 54 × 103/μl), while still positive at 1,510 parasites/μl. In contrast, MN32047 was positive only once on day 292 (D16 PI IV) with less than 10 parasites/μl and was treated with MQ for severe anemia (Hct% = 16) on day 297 (D21 PI IV). Altogether, this experiment revealed partial protection in 3/3 of the monkeys to a heterologous P. vivax challenge in sterile homologous immune animals. Partial protection was characterized by a delay of 4–12 d in patency and reduced parasitemia compared with the controls and a delay of 5–13 d in patency compared with the first homologous SAL-1 challenge. To further investigate the difference between repeated homologous and heterologous infections, we used survival analysis to assess the probability of the test subjects not requiring treatment at each inoculation level (Fig 1C). Median time to treatment was established at 14, 20, and none for homologous inoculation levels I–III, respectively, and 21 d for the heterologous challenge. Further analysis of various parasitemia-related parameters, including mean days patent, mean day of peak, mean peak parasitemia, and the total area under the parasitemia curve (AUC) (Fig S2), indicated that the level of protection against the heterologous challenge in inoculation level IV was similar to protection after one homologous challenge (i.e., inoculation level II). Indeed, the mean days of patency were shorter in infection level IV (unpaired t test = 3.060; df = 6; P = 0.0222), whereas the mean day to peak parasitemia was longer compared with level II (unpaired t test = 3.032; df = 6; P = 0.0230). No significant difference was found in peak parasitemia (unpaired t test = 2.191; df = 6; P = 0.0709) and AUC (unpaired t test = 2.409; df = 6; P = 0.0526) between levels II and IV (Fig S2).

Severe anemia upon P. vivax heterologous challenge in sterile homologous immune Aotus Next, we investigated the longitudinal dynamics of hematological parameters and selected blood chemistry during the repeated P. vivax infections (Fig 2 and Table S1). During the first inoculation, we observed a temporary but significant reduction in both hematocrit and platelet counts that coincided with peak parasitemia, as has been previously observed in Aotus (43) and humans experimentally infected with P. vivax (44) (Fig 2A–C, inoculation level I). During the second homologous infection, and with partial immunity ensuing, all the animals had hematological values within the normal range at peak parasitemia on day 20 PI, when they were treated with CQ for 3 d (Fig 2A–C, inoculation level II). Of note, MN25029 developed mild anemia (Hct% = 34.7) and severe thrombocytopenia (39 × 103/μl). During the third homologous infection, none of the animals became parasitemic and their hematocrit and platelet counts remained stable (note MN25029 again developed moderate thrombocytopenia [90 × 103/μl]) on day 14 PI (Fig 2A–C, inoculation level III). In contrast, the heterologous P. vivax AMRU-1 strain challenge triggered anemia and thrombocytopenia in all the animals (Fig 2A–C, inoculation level IV). For instance, mild-to-moderate anemia developed in two animals (MN30014 and MN32047) by day 7 PI, even though both animals had undetectable or subpatent parasitemia. Later, on day 28 PI MN30014 developed moderate anemia and severe thrombocytopenia with a parasitemia of 1,510/μl and needed treatment with MQ to end the experiment. Similarly, MN32047 developed severe anemia (Hct% = 19.3) on day 18 PI while still negative by light microscopy and needed treatment with MQ on day 21 PI to end the experiment. In contrast, MN25029 developed severe thrombocytopenia (24 × 103/μl) at peak parasitemia (11,430/μl) on day 14 PI, even though its Hct% remained within normal limits (Hct% = 45), but later developed moderate anemia (Hct% = 26.2) on day 18 PI when it was still positive at <10 μl and was treated with MQ on day 21 to end the experiment. Figure 2. Hematological and parasite parameters. Panels (A, B, C) show hematocrit levels (Hct%) (A), platelet counts (B), and combined data from (A, B) and mean parasitemia (C) across inoculation levels I–IV. Panel (D) shows the percentage of reticulocytes and the Reticulocyte Production Index at infection level IV. RPI = Reticulocyte Absolute Count/Reticulocyte Maturation Correction. (C) Reticulocyte Absolute Count = Hct%/45 x reticulocyte %. T = CQ: chloroquine, at 15 mg/kg oral for 3 d; and MQ at 25 mg/kg once for rescue treatment of P. vivax AMRU-1 infections in panel (C). Taken together, these data support previous studies observing the development of severe anemia (hematocrit < 50% of baseline) and thrombocytopenia (<50 × 103 × μl) in P. vivax-infected Aotus monkeys around days 12–15 PI (43). Indeed, 2/3 of the remaining original animals (MN30014 and MN32047) and a control (inoculated once) (MN27050) showed a Reticulocyte Production Index below 1.0 suggestive of bone marrow dyserythropoiesis (45) before inoculation level IV (Fig 2D), whereas only 1/3 of the original animals (MN25029) was over an Reticulocyte Production Index of 1.0 with a Hct% of 45.

Antibody levels increase with repeated infections In the next series of experiments, we analyzed the development of antibodies against a crude P. vivax lysate across repeated infections (Fig 3A, Table S2). After the first inoculation with P. vivax, SAL-1 total antibody (Ab) levels reached a mean of 3.1 log 10 arbitrary ELISA units (day 28 PI), decreasing slightly to 2.9 log 10 ELISA units by day 84 PI. After the second homologous inoculation (day 84 PI), Ab levels peaked at 4 log 10 ELISA units on day 114 PI, decreasing slightly again to 3.5 log 10 ELISA units by day 165 PI (Fig 3B). After the third homologous inoculation (day 165 PI) when all the animals were sterile-protected against challenge (Fig 3B), Ab levels remained over 4.0 log 10 ELISA units until day 275 PI when the animals were challenged with the heterologous P. vivax AMRU-1 strain. This time, a booster response was observed with Ab levels increasing to 4.3 log 10 ELISA units by day 304 PI (Fig 3B). Interestingly, Ab levels appear to be negatively correlated with parasitemia (Fig 3C). In summary, the dynamics of mean parasitemia and ELISA titers during inoculation levels I–IV suggest that an ELISA titer of 3–4 arbitrary log 10 units would fully protect against challenge with a homologous but only partially protect against a heterologous strain of P. vivax (Fig 3D). These correlates of protection provide a benchmark for efficacy testing of P. vivax blood stage candidate vaccines in the Aotus model. Figure 3. ELISA titers of Aotus repeatedly infected with P. vivax blood stages. (A) Crude antigen checkerboard titration. P. vivax SAL-1 antigen was prepared from Aotus-infected red blood cells purified by Percoll cushion (47%) centrifugation and adsorbed to the plate wells diluted in PBS, pH 7.4, at a concentration of 5 μg/ml. Secondary antibodies (peroxidase-conjugated goat anti-monkey, Rhesus macaque) were diluted 1:2,000 in PBS, pH 7.4, and optical density (OD) was read using a 492-nm filter. (B) Mean ELISA* titers of Aotus immunized by repeated infection with the homologous SAL-1 and challenged with the heterologous AMRU-1 strains of P. vivax. I–IV indicate inoculation levels, each with an inoculum of 50 × 103 infected red blood cells. Levels I-III indicate infection with homologous SAL-1. Level IV indicates infection with heterologous AMRU-1. (C) Pearson’s correlation analysis of mean ELISA titers at inoculation levels I (n = 6), II (n = 5), and III (n = 4) showed a high negative correlation versus mean parasitemia (r = − 0.98), the mean area under the curve (r = −0.98), and a moderate positive correlation versus mean peak parasitemia (r = 0.63). (D) Combined plot of mean parasitemia and ELISA titers with Aotus repeatedly infected with the homologous SAL-1 (infection I–III) and challenged with the heterologous AMRU-1 (infection IV).

Quantification of antigen responses using a P. vivax protein microarray Antibody responses during repeated infection (log 2 [antigen reactivity/no DNA control reactivity]) show that 66 of 244 P. vivax antigens in the protein microarray demonstrated reactivity above 0 in 10% of all samples analyzed (Fig 4A). When we compared the antibody levels for these 66 antigens for all time points in inoculation III (the final homologous challenge) versus inoculation IV (the heterologous challenge) for the three monkeys that completed the entire experiment, there were no differentially reactive antigens (paired t test with an FDR correction). It is possible that there are differentially reactive antigens that were not identified in this study because of the limited number of antigens tested and/or the small sample size. Figure 4. Protein microarray. (A) Shown are antibody responses (log 2 [antigen reactivity/no DNA control reactivity]) to 66 of 244 P. vivax IVTT antigens with reactivity above 0 in 10% of all samples and across monkeys. Thus, zero represents equal or lower reactivity than the mean of the no DNA control spots. Antigens are ordered from the highest to the lowest overall mean. Samples are ordered top to bottom by inoculation level, day, and then monkey. (B) Antigen breadth (number of P. vivax-reactive antigens) by post-infection day at each inoculation level (I–IV). Antigens were considered reactive if the reactivity was higher than the mean + 3 SD of the no DNA control spots for that sample. * indicates a significantly higher antigen breadth at that day than at baseline (day -1) within each inoculation (P < 0.05, Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs test, one-sided). (C) Area under the curve of the antigen breadth at each inoculation level for the three monkeys that completed the experiment. (D) Pearson’s correlation of ELISA titer at each day post-infection versus antigen breadth. P-values shown are from t tests with the null hypothesis that the correlation coefficient equals 0. Within inoculation levels I–III, the number of reactive antigens (antigen breadth) was significantly increased at days 14, 21, and/or 28 when compared to the pre-inoculation antigen breadth (Fig 4B, P < 0.05, Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs test). The trend for increased antigen breadth over time is similar but non-significant for the heterologous infection with the P. vivax AMRU-1 in inoculation IV. When we calculated the area under the curve of antigen breadth for each inoculation level for the three monkeys, which completed all four inoculations, inoculation III and IV were both significantly higher than inoculation I (and were not different from each other) (Fig 4C, P < 0.05, repeated-measures ANOVA with paired-sample post hoc t tests). These data show that repeated infections of the homologous strain P. vivax SAL-1 (inoculation levels I–III) increase the breadth of the immune response as the number of infections increased, and that the breadth remained (but did not increase further) high during heterologous challenge with P. vivax AMRU-1. Those antigens eliciting the strongest immune response also showed the strongest positive correlation with ELISA titers (Fig S3). Interestingly, no negative association with parasite parameters was observed, whereas similar sets of antigens showed significant negative correlations with platelet counts (Fig S3). These include two MSP1 peptides (PVX_099980), an early transcribed membrane protein (ETRAMP) peptide (PVX_090230), and peptides to two exported proteins (PVX_121935 and PVX_083560). We also found that the ELISA titer for the crude lysate correlated well with antigen breadth; however, correlations were only significant at inoculation level II on days 99 (Pearson’s R = 0.98, significant at P < 0.005) and 114 (Pearson’s R = 0.86, trend at P = 0.062) (Figs 4D and S4). Figure S3. Association of individual antibody responses with ELISA and other parameters. Matrix plot of Spearman’s rank correlations between the protein array hits and IgG titers (determined by ELISA), parasitemia, parasite load (determined by qPCR), parasite biomass (represented by pLDH levels), and hematological parameters at each inoculation level. Asterisks represent the level of significance (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). Figure S4. Protein microarray and ELISA titer. Pearson’s correlation of ELISA titer at each day post-infection versus antigen breadth. P-values shown are from t tests with the null hypothesis that the correlation coefficient equals 0. A longitudinal follow-up during repeated infection revealed major immunogenic antigens (Ags) by protein microarray. Indeed, seven targets have significantly higher antibody responses at inoculation level III compared with inoculation level I (Fig S5, Table S3), including the ETRAMP (PVX_090230), parasitophorous vacuolar protein 1 (PV1) (PVX_092070), merozoite surface protein 1 (MSP-1) (PVX_099980, fragments 2 and 3), and three Plasmodium exported proteins (PVX_121930, PVX_083560, and PVX_121935). The maintenance of antigen breadth after heterologous challenge (inoculation IV) may suggest the presence of homologous or cross-reactive antigens between the two isolates. However, amino acid sequences for all seven targets (six genes) were identical, except for a region of 14 amino acids in one of the Plasmodium exported proteins (PVX_083560). Altogether, these data suggest that sterile protection upon homologous challenge and partial protection upon heterologous challenge may not be due to these proteins; however, they may be used as correlates of protection. Figure S5. Top protein microarray responses. Reactivity of Aotus sera repeatedly infected with P. vivax blood stages against selected immunogenic targets. PVX_090230 = early transcribed membrane protein; PVX_099980_s3 and PVX_099980_s4 = MSP1; and PVX_092070 = PV1. All data are normalized as log 2 (antigen reactivity/no DNA control reactivity). Notably, the dynamic of antibody acquisition varies across individual antigens and monkeys.