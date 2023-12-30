DLNR News Release – WASTEWATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS SCHEDULED AT HE‘EIA KEA SMALL BOAT HARBOR, Dec. 29, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Dec. 29, 2023

WASTEWATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS SCHEDULED AT HE‘EIA KEA SMALL BOAT HARBOR

(HONOLULU) – The He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor in Kāne‘ohe is scheduled to undergo wastewater system improvements beginning on January 8, 2024. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has contracted Oceanic Companies, Inc. for the project.

The extensive scope of work will include construction of a new package wastewater treatment plant, sewage lift station, site and electrical work, fencing, and other related improvements. Project completion is estimated for October 2024.

As many as five boat washdown stalls will be closed for the duration of the work to provide space for the contractor’s ingress/egress and staging area. Both harbor comfort stations will be closed for approximately two days at the end of the project to connect the existing sewer system to the new wastewater treatment plant. Temporary bathroom facilities will be provided on these days. No other facilities will be closed.

The estimated project cost is just under $3M.

