Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,904 in the last 365 days.

American Samoa USA Now Offers Easy Formation of Anonymous LLCs

Startup Business https://llc.as.gov

LLC Laws

American Samoa protects owners from frivilious Lawsuits

Available 24 hrs a Day at https://llc.as.gov !

Online American Samoa LLC available 24 hrs a Day!

In a move that will benefit entrepreneurs & businesses, American Samoa has made it easier to form anonymous limited liability companies (LLCs) in the territory.

Easiest Formation of Anonymous LLCs in USA”
— Jackson Avery
PHOENIX, ARIZONIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that will benefit entrepreneurs and business owners, American Samoa has made it easier to form anonymous limited liability companies (LLCs) in the territory. This new development is expected to attract more businesses to the island and boost its economy.

The new law, which was recently passed by the American Samoa Legislature, allows for the formation of anonymous LLCs, where the names of the owners are not disclosed to the public. This means that business owners can now operate under a veil of anonymity, providing them with increased privacy and protection.

According to Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga, this change in the law is a strategic move to attract more businesses to American Samoa. He believes that the anonymity offered by the new LLCs will be a major draw for entrepreneurs looking to protect their personal information and assets. This move is also expected to boost the territory's reputation as a business-friendly location.

The new law is a significant step towards making American Samoa a more attractive location for businesses. With its strategic location, favorable tax laws, and now, the option for anonymous LLCs, American Samoa is poised to become a hub for entrepreneurs and investors. This development is expected to bring in more job opportunities and boost the economy of the island. Business owners and entrepreneurs looking for a secure and business-friendly location now have another reason to consider American Samoa as their top choice.

This new development is a testament to American Samoa's commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. With the option for anonymous LLCs, the territory is now more competitive and attractive to entrepreneurs and investors. This move is expected to have a positive impact on the economy and further solidify American Samoa's position as a premier business destination.

Staff
American Samoa LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

American Samoa USA Now Offers Easy Formation of Anonymous LLCs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more