Full steam ahead into Independence celebratory events in January 2024

With less than 40 days remaining until Grenada’s 50th Independence, the Independence Secretariat has unveiled comprehensive details regarding the extensive list of activities planned for the milestone celebrations. Gail Purcell, Director of the Independence Secretariat, enthusiastically stated, “Events will kick off in January with earnest! We are fully in independence mode, in Jubilee mode, and ready for the celebrations.”

Purcell highlighted the dedicated efforts of the National Organizing Committee (NOC), emphasising their commitment as they work tirelessly in the “engine room” to meticulously plan and execute the schedule of events, recognizing the profound significance of this independence.

Seven events are slated for January, commencing with the unveiling of the CARICOM roundabout on January 3rd. Following this, Grenada’s youth are encouraged to participate in the Youth Symposium on January 19th. A family-oriented Thanksgiving at the Golden Voices of Faith: Gospel Fusion Concert and Fun Day is scheduled for January 21st in Progress Park, followed by the Independence Calypso Monarch Finals on January 27th. January concludes with

the Round the Island Flag Relay Sports Day, featuring Grenada’s first quadrathlon, on January 28th, followed by the 50th Independence Historic and Art Exhibition on January 30th.

In an effort to engage the youth in the celebrations, the NOC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture, is finalising plans to host the Youth Symposium. Teah Cummings, Project Manager of the event, expressed, “This symposium provides a platform for dynamic youth leaders and experts to share their experiences and provide insights on how youth can realise their fullest potential as leaders within their schools, organisations, communities, and nationwide.” The symposium is open to individuals aged fourteen (14) to thirty (30) and will be led by the youth.

The Golden Voices of Faith: Gospel Concert and Family Fun Day is pivotal in the lead-up to Grenada’s 50th Independence Celebrations. More than just a concert, it is a day of praise, worship, and thanksgiving, collectively expressing gratitude for Grenada’s journey as a united people moving towards a brighter tomorrow. Featuring renowned gospel artists such as Laura Lisa, the youth-led South St. George Government School Choir, Collin Robert, and the St Ann’s Mystical Healing Chapel and Touch of Grace, the event promises to be a testament to Grenada’s unity and faith. The concert will take place on the grounds of Progress Park.

The Independence celebrations will coincide with preparations for Carriacou’s carnival. Residents of the sister isles will be able to participate in a unique lineup of events, including a health walk, primary school quiz, relay meet, national awards, best village competition, parish

day, and a special Petite Martinique Day. Amanda Jack, Parish Lead for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, assured that there is something for everyone, regardless of age or interests.

In addition to organised events, citizens are encouraged to engage in smaller beautification activities in their communities. Jackie Alexis, National Celebrations Committee Chair, urged people to dedicate time to enhancing their surroundings, emphasising environmentally friendly items. Alexis also called upon businesses to promptly switch their decorations from Christmas to Independence to “get the excitement going.”

These events set the stage for February, the culmination of the celebrations, featuring another unique lineup of events. Everyone is encouraged to stay updated on the events by visiting grenadaturns50.gd and our Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Independence Secretariat