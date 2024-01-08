Achieving smart and safe mines through bulletproof connectivity : Ambra’s iPS solution
Ambra’s team is launching the real-time 3D visualisation interface increasing miners' safety and increasing mines' efficiency.
If a crisis occurs in a mine, supervisors can look at the map and immediately see who and what are still in the tunnels without having to comb through data charts and can react as quickly as possible.”TROIS-RIVIèRES, QC, CANADA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the mining industry’s biggest concerns is workforce and asset safety. It’s obvious that any company prioritizes their employees’ security above anything else, but in certain industries like mining, the obstacle to an optimally safe and efficient mine is the fact that the tools and the technology doesn’t exist yet. That’s exactly the premise on which Ambra Solutions was built. And 2023 marks an impressive milestone with the completion of their iPS (intelligent positioning system). Ambra’s team is launching the real-time 3D visualisation interface. This new addition to the company’s solutions brings the networks created by Ambra to be completely independent while increasing mines’ safety and productivity, two outcomes that are usually hard to achieve together.
— David Arcand, Software Engineer at Ambra Solutions.
A recurring issue with the majority of industrial networks, even 4G and 5G, is the reliability of the connectivity.
Very few businesses can provide a turnkey solution while also overseeing all the creation and deployment process. Ambra Solutions’ goal was to have extensive control over the hardware and the software, inherently giving Ambra and the client complete autonomy and full governance over the network, its components, and its data, therefore overcoming the aforementioned connectivity issues. While reducing the costs of the overall solution, minimizing the need for outsourcing greatly increases the networks reliability by allowing almost immediate troubleshooting and access to the solution and the knowledge.
Where does the iPS interface add value to mining operations?
Ambra had already developpped an iPS allowing mines to track their assets in real-time, but it only provided the data.
The 3D visualisation interface provides a map with all of the open-pit or underground mines’ features and shows every asset’s position in real-time. But above all, it gives Ambra the power to integrate without any technological uncertainties and derive maximum value from the data they manage. More specifically, the the iPS solution allows integration of data from other systems, integration with third party technologies (VOD, other location equipment vendor, etc), auto-creation of unsurveyed or drawn maps, high accuracy positioning in real time and review travel history.
“Being able to see exactly where all of the workers are in one glance greatly decreases reaction time in the event of an emergency. For example, if the mine needs to be evacuated quickly, supervisors can look at the map and immediately see if there is one or more workers still in the tunnels without having to comb through the data charts which gives him the authority to react as quickly as possible.” explains David Arcand, Software Engineer at Ambra Solutions.
All in all, Ambra’s iPS focuses on 3 technological pillars : positioning and asset-tracking, fleet telemetry and Big Data system. Together, they generate a new form of mining: smart mining.
About Ambra Solutions :
Ambra Solutions is the world leader in the deployment of private 4G/5G networks. The engineering firm, founded in 2007, is revolutionizing telecommunications for mission-critical operations. Ambra Solutions prides itself on being an integrator of state-of-the-art technology and a manufacturer of customized products tailored for sustaining harsh environments. Their team of highly specialized engineers and technicians distinguishes itself by a thirst for doing the impossible and a passion for offering personalized solutions, thereby transforming contracts into partnerships. Visit www.ambra.co to know more about our solutions and find out how Ambra Solutions can become a partner today. Connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
