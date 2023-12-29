Noah leads top baby names in B.C. for 2023

CANADA, December 29 - British Columbia parents have spoken. For the second year in a row, Noah is the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born in B.C.

Noah is followed by Oliver, Olivia, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Emma, Sophia, Ethan and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2023.

In 2022, the top names for babies born in B.C. were Noah, Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sophia.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

From Jan. 1 until Dec. 18, 2023, 37,650 babies were registered as born in B.C.

For more information about baby names in B.C., visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/statistics-reports/bc-s-most-popular-baby-names