Workers bonus disbursements have begun

BASSETERRE ST. KITTS, 29TH DECEMBER 2023 – Disbursements in the amount of $500 are being deposited to the accounts of eligible persons.

 

The conditions of the Workers Bonus apply; (26 weeks over career history, resident worker, pensioner) with certain exclusions.

 

A link for new applicants will go live tomorrow December 30th, 2023, on our website at www.socialsecurity.kn.  The link will remain active until Wednesday January 10th, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

 

This project is administered by the Social Security Board and funded by the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis.

