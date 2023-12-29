Workers bonus disbursements have begun

BASSETERRE ST. KITTS, 29TH DECEMBER 2023 – Disbursements in the amount of $500 are being deposited to the accounts of eligible persons.

The conditions of the Workers Bonus apply; (26 weeks over career history, resident worker, pensioner) with certain exclusions.

A link for new applicants will go live tomorrow December 30th, 2023, on our website at www.socialsecurity.kn. The link will remain active until Wednesday January 10th, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

This project is administered by the Social Security Board and funded by the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis.