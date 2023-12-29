A Commitment to Neurodivergent Students in Arizona

Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stakeholders within primary education are increasingly acknowledging the distinct requirements of neurodivergent learners. In the state of Arizona, private educational institutions have surfaced as a beacon of hope, offering tailor-made education for these unique students.

The term 'neurodivergent students' is used to describe individuals whose neurological development and functioning diverge significantly from what is considered conventional. This divergence can manifest in various forms, including but not limited to, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and other learning disabilities. These students, with their unique cognitive profiles, often exhibit a blend of strengths and challenges that necessitate specialized educational strategies tailored to their individual needs.

The Advantages of private primary education for neurodivergent students include, but is not limited to: personalized attention and support, customized curriculum, and an emphasis on inclusion and acceptance. There are several significant challenges and barriers impede low-income neurodivergent students from accessing private school education, largely the cost.

Yet, the financial burden of private education often looms large, especially for students hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. In this scenario, Arizona state tax credit donations have risen to prominence as a potential lifeline, providing a pathway to facilitate these students' journey towards quality education.

Tax credit worthy donations, often referred to as vouchers, have emerged as a promising solution to enhance access to quality education for neurodivergent students from low-income families. In states like Arizona, tax credits are offered for contributions made to certified school tuition organizations (STOs). These organizations provide scholarships to students attending private schools. Such tax credit donations can help alleviate the financial burden of private school tuition for low-income families, making it more feasible for them to enroll their neurodivergent child in a specialized educational setting.

Non-profit organizations, such as: Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships (lowincomebasedscholarships.com) commits itself to keeping tax dollars within Arizona, even a selected region if desired, and only servicing individual and corporate tax credit worthy donation assistance for only students from low-income families and foster care. The extremely unique positioning of this organization uses metrics of income measurement to qualify students, the same metrics used by the the economic eligibility established under the National School Lunch and Child Nutrition Acts, as well as Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) income qualifying standards.

Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships identifies gaps in educational funding and works to fill and measure community impact, to improve the quality of life for Arizona's most vulnerable children. One gap is low income access to educational tools for neurodivergent children.

For individual donors that have not participated in 2023 tax credit worthy donations, donations may be accepted up until the April 2024 tax deadline, and 2024 donations begin January 1st and can be made with guidance on the website: lowincomebasedscholarships.com. Businesses may commit a dollar-for- dollar donation by first pledging on the website through a Non-Binding Pledge through Community Reinvestment: Low Income Based Scholarships, and waiting briefly (est. 1 week) for an Approval letter from the Arizona Department of Revenue.

