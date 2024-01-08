Breaking Ground: 3 Sisters and Their Fresh Perspective on Sensitive Skin Care
A Story of Faith: How This Viral Soap Company Transforms Sensitive Skincare Dynamics
Born in heaven. Handmade in California”HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soapy Faith, a family-owned and women-led business based in the Bay Area, CA is garnering attention in the body care industry for its innovative approach to addressing the needs of those with sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Founded by three sisters, the brand focuses on faith, self-love, and earth-consciousness.
Soapy Faith focuses on providing clean holy-grail products designed to restore the skin's natural glow while inspiring self-love and faith in the process. Founded by three sisters, the brand emerged after one sister survived breast cancer, shaping its unique mission to simplify body care.
Boasting over 6000+ “5-star reviews”, Soapy Faith's top-rated skincare, enriched with plant-powered Glycerin, provides a comprehensive approach for sensitive skin in need of cleansing, softening, and extra hydration while protecting your skin’s barrier, while leaving you smelling amazing (without irritation)!. With a gentle-on-skin approach to their formulas - Rooted in Glycerin's retaining properties, to ensure deep hydration, preventing dryness and maintaining an oh so soft & healthier complexion.
The core of Soapy Faith's mission is concisely conveyed in the words of its founders, "We help take the guesswork out of body care for those with sensitive and eczema-prone skin” " This principle embodies the brand's dedication to creating products that are not only tackle skin concerns but simplifying the journey to getting there, by offering a fun yet effective alternatives to those who often find themselves overwhelmed by the limitless options in the market.
From showers to red carpets - Soapy Faith has been seen in GRAMMY’s gift bags, ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood, and most recently Sherly Lee Ralph’s DIVA’s Simply Singing event Raising Health Awareness!
Soapy Faith's dedication goes beyond the shower, touching upon the broader aspects of health and community. With a mission to “save the world with soap” they’ve recently doubled down on their impact, and for every batch of soap they make, they donate a batch to those in need of access to hygiene. The initiative has donated over 2000+ bars to Bay Area families so far! By shedding light on the impact of body care products and providing a thoughtful, sensory self-care experience, Soapy Faith aims to inspire individuals to approach resilience and self-care in a meaningful way.
