DHEC Reopens Portions of Shellfish Beds Effective Immediately on Dec. 29

Dec. 29, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is immediately reopening portions of shellfish harvesting beds, the agency announced today.

"Several sections of shellfish harvesting areas are now reopened, however, some shellfish management areas need to remain closed until water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for the harvesting of shellfish,” said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section.

The following areas are now reopened as indicated below:

Georgetown County Shellfish Management Area 4 - Murrells Inlet is reopened North of the Murrells Inlet Jetty but all Southern portions will remain closed Shellfish Management Area 5 - North Inlet is reopened except in Winyah Bay Shellfish Management Area 6A - North and South Santee are reopened

Charleston County Shellfish Management Area 6B - McClellanville/Cape Romain Harbor/Cape Island are reopened, except portions of Shrine Creek, DuPre Creek, Clubhouse Creek, and Congaree Boat Creek



The following areas currently remain closed:

Shellfish Management Area 7 - Bulls Bay

Shellfish Management Area 8 - Bull Island/Capers Island/Isle of Palms

Shellfish Management Area 9A - Isle of Palms/Hamlin Sound/Sullivans Island

DHEC has communicated these reopenings and closures to our state's shellfish dealers and permit holders and is updating our online closure map, webpages, and shellfish hotline with the latest information. For additional information, visit scdhec.gov/shellfish.

