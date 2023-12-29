Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Woodbridge, N.J.

TRENTON – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on December 28, 2023, in Woodbridge, New Jersey. One adult male sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary information, officers from the Cranford Police Department were pursuing a stolen vehicle which crashed in the area of a southbound exit on the Garden State Parkway. After the crash, the driver of the vehicle and two officers exchanged gunfire. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 12:04 a.m. on December 29, 2023. A firearm was recovered near the driver. One officer sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was treated at a hospital and released.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

