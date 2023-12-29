OSA Weekly Update - 12/29/2023

New Year Message from Auditor Blaha

Happy New Year from the Office of the State Auditor! 2024 promises to be a year of change, surprises, and new opportunities. One thing that won’t change when the clock strikes 12 is the importance of your work. Because people like you are dedicated to keeping the wheels of government turning to support your neighbors, Minnesota can face any challenge the new year sends our way. Thank you for all the good work you’ve done this year, and all you’ll do in the next. I hope you can take some time to relax and recharge for all the adventures ahead. I can’t wait to work with you in the coming year!