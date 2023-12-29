Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,011 in the last 365 days.

OSA Weekly Update - 12/29/2023

New Year Message from Auditor Blaha

Happy New Year from the Office of the State Auditor! 2024 promises to be a year of change, surprises, and new opportunities. One thing that won’t change when the clock strikes 12 is the importance of your work. Because people like you are dedicated to keeping the wheels of government turning to support your neighbors, Minnesota can face any challenge the new year sends our way. Thank you for all the good work you’ve done this year, and all you’ll do in the next. I hope you can take some time to relax and recharge for all the adventures ahead. I can’t wait to work with you in the coming year!

You just read:

OSA Weekly Update - 12/29/2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more