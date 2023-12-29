Submit Release
Planning and Event Support Services, Together We End Gun Violence Conference

Request for Qualifications & Quotations (RFQQ)

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting applications from firms to provide planning and event support services for the design and implementation of the annual Together We End Gun Violence (TWEGV) event tentatively scheduled to be held on June 5 and 6, 2024, at the Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington.

Commerce is initiating this RFQQ to identify a contractor to work with a Planning Committee to conduct pre-event tasks.

• Registration,
• Technology arrangements,
• Materials design,
• Vendor management, and
• Marketing and public relations.
The contractor will also lead day-of logistics, including
• Hosting attendee arrival, including name badges and signage,
• Overseeing food and drink,
• Managing sponsor and speaker arrangements, and
• Provisions for plenary event sessions, group discussions and other event sessions.
Eligibility

This RFQQ is an open, competitive process. Applicants will be considered based on expertise and demonstrated experience:
• Planning and coordinating five or more events with at least 250 attendees and
• At least one past event for a public sector or nonprofit client/audience.

Download and View the complete RFQQ

Timeline
PROPOSALS DUE: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PST
Funding period: March 4, 2024 – Aug. 30, 2024

Questions about this RFQQ?
Please contact Jasmine Shurelds at jasmine.shurelds@commerce.wa.gov

