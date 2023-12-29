Makira communities acknowledge crime prevention approach a good model

Communities in Makira-Ulawa Province have acknowledged the Community Policing Team of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Kirakira Police Station for the great assistance towards setting up of Crime Prevention Strategy within their communities.

The leaders of the concerned communities have expressed much appreciation given the strategy had contributed a lot to prevent antisocial activities during the recent Christmas celebration.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira-Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “Compared to recent years, many planned community activities for the period were always disturbed by drunken people.”

Hon. Silas Wagatora Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for ward 13 in east Makira says, “I would like to thank police for helping us to have our own bye-law before Christmas.”

Hon. Wagatora says, “This Christmas is a very peaceful time compared to recent years which have been disturbed by drunken people.

The same sentiment was echoed by leaders from other communities within the province that include Maniate, Taretarena, Nukukaisi, Mwaniwiriwiri, Asimanioha, Etemarore, Oneibia, Tetera, Anuata, Ulawa and Herenigau.

Kirakira police appeals to all community leaders to work together to fight crime during the new year celebration as police will not be everywhere in our communities at all times.

