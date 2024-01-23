Venture Capital Marketing Announces New Partnership with Pledge 1% Colorado
Pledge enables VCM to leverage a portion of profits to support nonprofits in our community.DENVER, CO, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Venture Capital Marketing – the leading digital marketing agency working with financial services, venture capital, and private equity firms – announced its partnership with Pledge 1% Colorado, a growing network of entrepreneurs who share a common interest in giving back to communities across Colorado. As part of this commitment, VCM will be donating 1% of its profits to Denver-based nonprofit organizations including the Rose Community Foundation and the Colorado Cancer Coalition.
“Part of our mission as a business has always been supporting positive change in our community, and our partnership with Pledge 1% Colorado is a great way for us to not only get more involved with local non-profits but join a larger network of entrepreneurs and scale our impact,” said Tim Sprinkle, Venture Capital Marketing's Founder and CEO. “We are excited to have reached this stage in our development and look forward to many more years of working together in Colorado.”
Pledge 1% Colorado is a growing network of more than 250 Colorado companies who share a common commitment to giving back to their communities. It offers a simple way to demonstrate corporate social responsibility and build a lasting legacy for any company, through four different types of pledges: Equity, Profit, Product, or Time. The program is available to entrepreneurs at any stage of their development and supports a wide range of different non-profit programs both based-in and serving Colorado.
About Pledge 1% Colorado
Pledge 1% Colorado seeks to change the world through inspiring early-stage corporate philanthropy. Pledge 1% Colorado is a platform for Colorado entrepreneurs who share a common commitment to giving back to their communities. Members pledge 1% of equity, annual profits, employee time, or company product to nonprofits of their choosing. Since its first member exit in 2008, Pledge 1% Colorado’s network has helped generate more than $11 million in community funding for nonprofits and hundreds of hours of volunteer service.
About Venture Capital Marketing
Venture Capital Marketing helps those in venture capital, fintech, private equity and more solve their most pressing 21st century need: Standing out from the crowd. We leverage the power of hyper targeted content and storytelling to help clients differentiate themselves in the increasingly-crowded finance marketplace so that they can attract investment and maximize their influence. Since 2017, VCM has worked with clients worldwide and helped its investment fund partners raise more than $500 million.
Tim Sprinkle
Venture Capital Marketing
+1 720-722-1266
tim@venturecapitalmarketing.com