Happy Perihelion!

It’s been a big year here at The Planetary Society. To recap the highlights, listen to this week’s Planetary Radio for interviews with several members of our team as we revisit some of 2023's groundbreaking discoveries, Society achievements, and favorite space exploration moments. Pictured: A highlight of the year was the Lucy spacecraft’s discovery of a pair of tiny asteroid moonlets orbiting a larger asteroid. Image credit: NASA/Goddard/SwRI/Johns Hopkins APL.

The Galilean moons were discovered almost exactly 414 years ago. The Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei first observed these four moons through a telescope in early January 1610, forever changing our understanding of the Cosmos. Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto, collectively known as the Galilean moons, are Jupiter’s four largest moons, and were the first moons other than Earth’s to be discovered. Learn more about why that made such a big impact, and what we know about these fascinating worlds.