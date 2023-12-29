For the Love of Westies

Westie art for the Westie Foundation of America by Deborah Borgo Westies may hold key to deadly human and canine diseases

The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. reflects on historical year for the organization and the West Highland White Terrier Breed

The Westie Foundation of America’s accomplishments in 2023 will pay dividends for many years to come by leading to improving and saving of Westie lives.” — Bebe Pinter, President of the Westie Foundation of America