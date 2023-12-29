Attorney General Bird Announces Safe Driving Tips for Celebrating New Year’s Eve

DES MOINES—As Iowans prepare to ring in the New Year, Attorney General Brenna Bird reminds everyone to celebrate safely and not drive impaired. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 37 people a day die in the United States from drunk-driving crashes. Estimates predict more than 400 Americans may die on the roads during the New Year’s holiday.

“This New Year’s Eve, make a resolution to drive safe, not drunk,” said Attorney General Bird. “Far too many lives have been lost to impaired driving, and we all have a role to play in keeping our communities and loved ones safe. Choose to celebrate responsibly this New Year’s Eve by planning ahead and establishing safe transportation home.”

Attorney General Bird provides the following safe-transportation tips for this New Year’s Eve:

Designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service if consuming alcohol

Stay vigilant on the roads to watch for drivers under the influence

Keep aware of surroundings

Do not use any illegal drugs

New Year’s Eve marks the end of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. The Iowa Department of Transportation reports 2,788 drug/alcohol-related crashes occurred in 2022—leading to 115 fatalities. In 2022, 35% of Iowa’s total fatal crashes involved an impaired driver.

For a safe, free, and confidential ride service, contact the American Automobile Association’s (“AAA”) Tow to Go program. The program is available to both AAA members and nonmembers. For more information on Tow to Go, click here.

