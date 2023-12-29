Submit Release
News Search

There were 569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,029 in the last 365 days.

Equator Advanced Appliances Highlights the Features of Its Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Wine Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Wine Refrigerator

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, a leader in providing practical and innovative home solutions since 1991, is showcasing its versatile Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator. This sophisticated appliance, designed to store wine in the perfect conditions, has become a must-have for wine enthusiasts.

The Equator 4.76 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Wine Refrigerator, measuring 33.9 x 23.4 x 23.6 inches, offers an ample storage capacity for up to 52 bottles. It is designed for both built-in and freestanding installations, providing flexibility for any indoor space. The refrigerator features adjustable feet and a reversible door, ensuring a seamless fit in any chosen location.

What sets this wine refrigerator apart is its dual temperature control zones. The upper zone's temperature can be adjusted between 40°F and 50°F, ideal for chilling white wines, while the lower zone can be set between 50°F and 64°F, perfect for red wines. This feature ensures that each bottle is stored at its optimal temperature.

The refrigerator is equipped with an energy-efficient compressor with fan cooling, ensuring reliable performance. Other notable features include a carbon filter to maintain fresh air, an open door alarm, touch controls for easy operation, anti-UV glass to protect wines from sunlight, and a high-temperature alarm for added safety.

Additional conveniences include frost-free technology, eliminating the hassle of defrosting, and sliding shelves for easy access to the bottles. The interior light provides bright illumination, while the wood shelves add a touch of elegance and help reduce vibration.

Retailing at $1,320, the Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

Equator Advanced Appliances continues to fulfill its mission of improving the quality of life through its innovative, practical, and top-quality appliances. The Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator is a testament to this mission, blending functionality with style to enhance any wine lover's collection.

For more information about the Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator and other products, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Nick Mathews
Equator Advanced Appliances
+1 713-589-2123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Equator Advanced Appliances Highlights the Features of Its Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more