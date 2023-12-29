Equator Advanced Appliances Highlights the Features of Its Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Wine Refrigerator

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, a leader in providing practical and innovative home solutions since 1991, is showcasing its versatile Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator. This sophisticated appliance, designed to store wine in the perfect conditions, has become a must-have for wine enthusiasts.

The Equator 4.76 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Wine Refrigerator, measuring 33.9 x 23.4 x 23.6 inches, offers an ample storage capacity for up to 52 bottles. It is designed for both built-in and freestanding installations, providing flexibility for any indoor space. The refrigerator features adjustable feet and a reversible door, ensuring a seamless fit in any chosen location.

What sets this wine refrigerator apart is its dual temperature control zones. The upper zone's temperature can be adjusted between 40°F and 50°F, ideal for chilling white wines, while the lower zone can be set between 50°F and 64°F, perfect for red wines. This feature ensures that each bottle is stored at its optimal temperature.

The refrigerator is equipped with an energy-efficient compressor with fan cooling, ensuring reliable performance. Other notable features include a carbon filter to maintain fresh air, an open door alarm, touch controls for easy operation, anti-UV glass to protect wines from sunlight, and a high-temperature alarm for added safety.

Additional conveniences include frost-free technology, eliminating the hassle of defrosting, and sliding shelves for easy access to the bottles. The interior light provides bright illumination, while the wood shelves add a touch of elegance and help reduce vibration.

Retailing at $1,320, the Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

Equator Advanced Appliances continues to fulfill its mission of improving the quality of life through its innovative, practical, and top-quality appliances. The Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator is a testament to this mission, blending functionality with style to enhance any wine lover's collection.

For more information about the Equator Dual Zone 52-Bottle Wine Refrigerator and other products, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

