NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES CAYUGA COUNTY AWARDED OVER $443,000 IN STATE MATCHING FUNDS AS A RESULT OF SHARED SERVICES ACHIEVED IN 2020

The New York Department of State today announced that Cayuga County is receiving $$443,481.11 in state matching funds because of taxpayer savings achieved in 2020. The funding is provided through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), which provides a state match of county and local government taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects. The award matches first year savings, with the projects expected to provide additional savings in future years.

“Sharing services and finding efficiencies show that county and municipal officials are working hard on behalf of the taxpayers and families they represent,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “These projects, under the leadership of Cayuga County, have brought new cost-savings which means a lighter tax burden on local residents.”

As part of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), Cayuga County created a Shared Services Plan that identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiencies in services and community programs. The three shared services projects that were implemented as part of this plan and achieved taxpayer savings are as follows:

Medicare Advantage Premium Savings – $272,200.32 CWSSI Award

Cayuga County and the City of Auburn worked together to bid for less-costly Medicare Advantage plans. The new plan resulted in lower premiums while maintaining appropriate levels of coverage.

Fuel Purchase from the Cayuga County Highway Department – $127,823.71 CWSSI Award

Cayuga County led an effort to allow fuel purchases from the County Highway Department by the City of Auburn, Town of Ira, Auburn City School, Sennett Fire District, Throop Highway Department, and Throop Fire Department. The project allowed for savings resulting from the economies of scale purchasing power.

Joint Salt Purchase – $43,457.08 CWSSI Award

The Cayuga County Highway Department, Towns of Brutus, Fleming, Genoa, Locke, Sennett, Summer Hill, Niles, Venice, Victory, as well as the Village of Moravia leveraged their purchasing power for a joint road salt purchase from the state Office of General Services centralized statewide contracts.

Senator Rachel May said, “I applaud Cayuga County leaders for taking their financial responsibility seriously. Because of their prudent use of taxpayer money through shared services projects, Cayuga County saved nearly $450,000 in 2020. I’m excited that the New York Department of State has approved a match of those savings through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, helping to reduce property taxes for Cayuga County homeowners and improve local services for all residents. Thank you to Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez for your continued commitment to supporting communities throughout the 48th District.”

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “I’m happy to congratulate Cayuga County for receiving this important state grant and commend them for their efforts to find efficiencies across county operations. This award exemplifies a commitment to collaboration and fiscal responsibility. I applaud the efforts of county leaders and professionals to form partnerships and enhance public services while being mindful of taxpayer resources.”

Assemblyman John Lemondes said, “I’m proud that Cayuga County is being recognized for its fiscal responsibility by receiving these state funds. This is a perfect example of the kind of results localities can achieve when they promote realistic budgets and put taxpayers first. I hope more counties will follow in Cayuga’s footsteps to provide meaningful results for their constituents.”

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan said, “This is an important recognition by New York State of the hard work local governments are doing to cut red tape and improve efficiency. This funding and the savings achieved will help to hold the line on taxes, while ensuring that we have tools needed to drive efficiency. We all depend on local government to deliver critical services and maintain our infrastructure. We must continue to collaborate, innovate and work together to deliver for our local community.”

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould said, “By working with our partners in government, we have been able to save our taxpayers more than $443 thousand dollars. Our county staff and partners put forward great ideas that not only save taxpayer dollars but build a stronger Cayuga County.”

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said, “On behalf of our City Council we are proud of the partnership that has been forged with Cayuga County. This creates a more efficient and cost saving system benefiting the Citizens of Auburn and of Cayuga County. We thank Governor Hochul for making this a priority for our State.”

About The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative Program

The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) program generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local governments across the state. New York State has matched over $40 million in one-year savings to local governments and taxpayers from over 100 shared services projects over the last five years. CWSSI expands on New York State’s ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place.

Guidance documents regarding the CWSSI and state match application process, as well as past CWSSI plans, are available here.

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance, competitive grants and non-competitive grants to local governments. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518-473-3355.

