EIB delivers €3 million for energy-efficient upgrades in three Ukrainian cities

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on 28 December that it had paid €3 million to the Ukrainian government to improve energy efficiency in public buildings in Zaporizhzhya, Kamianske, and Lutsk.

The funding is earmarked for thermal modernisation and energy-saving measures in healthcare and educational facilities. The upgrades are expected to reduce energy costs in the long term and help create a greener urban environment.

The allocated funds will improve 18 public buildings across three cities, including five kindergartens and three schools in Zaporizhzhya, and four kindergartens and three schools in Kamianske. In Lutsk, the funding will be used for energy-efficient renovations in three hospitals, tasked with caring for civilians and rehabilitating military personnel affected by the war.

With these funds, the Ukrainian authorities will continue implementing the EIB’s Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP), aimed at improving public infrastructure in a number of municipalities. With the delivery of €3 million today, the total funds disbursed to UMIP in 2023 amount to €11.74 million.

