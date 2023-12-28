Ukrainian universities win over 2,400 new International Mobility projects with EU’s Erasmus+ programme

Ukraine has the biggest number of Erasmus+ mobility projects among 144 partner countries all over the world.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, which manages Erasmus+, has released information about the 2023 winners of Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility Actions.

Out of 35,225 mobility projects selected for funding within the Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility Action, 2,425 projects will be implemented in cooperation with Ukrainian organisations.

This includes 1,140 mobilities for Ukrainian staff to the EU and 273 mobilities from the EU to Ukraine, and 2,423 mobilities for Ukrainian students to the EU with 89 from the EU to Ukraine.

International Credit Mobility Actions provide opportunities for higher education institutions to send students and staff abroad (in other Programme countries or other Partner countries) to study, teach, or train at participating institutions.

The 238 selected partners from Ukraine represent higher education institutions, research institutions, private organisations and NGOs from different regions of the country, including those internally displaced.

