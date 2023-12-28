PM HANDS OVER PG FACILITIES TO SIFF AND SINU

Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Sogavare MP has handed two Pacific Games 2023 facilities to Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) and Solomon Islands National University (SINU) respectively.

At the SIFF Academy, PM Sogavare urged the SIFF executive led by Donald Marahare to make use of the academy to train best footballers in the country and the Pacific region.

Prime Minister Sogavare described the SIFF Academy facility as the biggest and one of the best in the region, adding that given its status there should be no excuse for Solomon Islands soccer teams to fall in form and performance.

PM Sogavare pointed out that the recent Pacific Games our soccer team fell short of snatching gold and that should be the impetus to train hard to win gold in the next Pacific Games in Tahiti.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the governments of Papua New Guinea and Japan for financial assistance to fund the soccer academy project.

PM Sogavare further emphasized that the SIFF Academy received the second highest investment in the delivery of the Pacific Games 2023.

He congratulated the Marahare- led executive on receiving the new soccer academy.

At the Solomon Islands National University (SINU), PM Sogavare acknowledged the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for the funding assistance to build the three-four storey dormitories.

The Prime Minister urged SINU to come up with a plan to enrol more students in order for them to fill the empty spaces in the newly built dormitories.

PM Sogavare underscored the theme of the Pacific Games 2023 which is ‘Challenge, Celebrate, Unite’ and called on the institution to use it as a guide.

He highlighted that as a country we faced a lot of challenges and education is a way to rise above these challenges.

The Prime Minister added, we must continue to celebrate our diversity because it has proven to be effective when it is used for nation building.

PM Sogavare stated that SINU must be the beacon of unity- continues to train graduates who have a sense of unifying the country.

“I have no doubt this dormitory complex we are handing over today will provide the foundation for our national university to nurture, to educate, and unify our people and our country well into the future,” the Prime Minister concluded.

PM Sogavare handing over the key to the three four storey dormitories to Pro- Vice Chancellor Shadrack Fanega and a SINU council rep Daniel Rove

OPMC Press