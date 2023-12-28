Minimum rates increase on Jan. 1 for farm workers who hand harvest crops

CANADA, December 28 - Minimum piece rates for hand harvesting of specified farm crops will increase by 6.9% on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The increase applies to 15 agricultural crops harvested by hand as specified in the employment standards regulation. The hand-harvested crops are peaches, apricots, Brussels sprouts, daffodils, mushrooms, apples, beans, blueberries, cherries, grapes, pears, peas, prune plums, raspberries and strawberries.

The increase is based on B.C.’s average annual inflation rate in 2022 and is consistent with the 6.9% increase to the minimum hourly wage that came into effect on June 1, 2023.

Quick Facts:

Piece-rate farm workers harvest crops such as blueberries and mushrooms by hand.

Each of the 15 crops has its own minimum pay rate.

Farm-worker piece rates in B.C. were increased by 11.5% in January 2019 and 2.8% in January 2023.

B.C.’s farm-worker minimum piece-rate system has been in place since 1981.

Learn More:

To view the news release for the original announcement on May. 29, 2023, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28881

For a full list of B.C.’s minimum piece rates and more information about employment standards for farm workers, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/hiring/farm-workers