DriveBC webcams provide new views for drivers

CANADA, December 28 - DriveBC added 11 cameras with 27 new views to its network in 2023, giving drivers a better picture of traffic and weather conditions when planning trips, especially during winter.

Throughout the province, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews locate the webcams strategically based on needs that residents, contractors or weather experts identify.

The new cameras and views added to the network in 2023 include:

Ucluelet-Tofino Highway junction on Highway 4 with north, west and east views. The camera provides views of conditions on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

Steamboat on Highway 3/93 near Ha Ha Creek Road with west and east views. Along with the attached weather station, this camera provides much-needed information about current conditions.

Adams Lake ferry landing, roughly 80 kilometres northeast of Kamloops and 50 kilometres northwest of Salmon Arm, which provides current conditions for ferry users. During the 2023 wildfires, it provided much-needed information to emergency services and residents until wildfires cut power to the area.

Highway 1 at the Vedder River Bridge in the Fraser Valley, which was a frequently requested camera, showing highway and traffic conditions along that stretch of the highway.

Highway 5 about two kilometres north of Highway 24. This new Little Fort north camera is part of a safety-enhancement program for the highway. The camera installation also included a new dynamic message sign (DMS) to alert southbound drivers of conditions as they approach the junction at Highway 5 and Highway 24.

Highway 3 at Allison Pass, 10 kilometres west of Manning Park resort. The recent replacement of this camera has improved the reliability and images of current conditions, including a new view looking west.

As part of network expansion every year, these latest additions bring the total DriveBC webcam network to 496 cameras delivering 1,013 views of current road conditions.

Many DriveBC cameras are pan-tilt-zoom cameras that can deliver several views from a single position. On the Lower Mainland, many intersection cameras provide images of four or more positions.

The DriveBC cameras protect privacy. For example, the webcam on Highway 35 at the Francois Lake north bank ferry landing has a grey bar across part of the image to avoid showing private property: https://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/webcams/id/1083.html

In addition to providing information about weather, road and traffic conditions, DriveBC has links to information about border delays, inland ferries, ongoing construction projects and tips for how to drive safely in winter conditions.

Learn More:

To view the DriveBC webcams, visit: https://images.drivebc.ca/bchighwaycam/

For the latest travel information, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/ or https://www.drivebc.ca/mobile/