Westminster Barracks / multiple charge

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B1008386

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/05/23, approximately 0828 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Dupuis

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/05/23 at approximately 0828 hours, The Vermont State Police received a request for service from 38 year old Jennifer Dupuis. While enroute the Dunkin Donuts located on US Route 5, Westminster reported Dupuis had damaged products. A subsequent investigation revealed 38 year old Jennifer Dupuis damaged products and was disorderly. Dupuis was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 01/30/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024, 0830 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov

You just read:

