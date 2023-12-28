Westminster Barracks / multiple charge
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1008386
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/05/23, approximately 0828 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Westminster
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jennifer Dupuis
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/05/23 at approximately 0828 hours, The Vermont State Police received a request for service from 38 year old Jennifer Dupuis. While enroute the Dunkin Donuts located on US Route 5, Westminster reported Dupuis had damaged products. A subsequent investigation revealed 38 year old Jennifer Dupuis damaged products and was disorderly. Dupuis was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 01/30/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2024, 0830 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600