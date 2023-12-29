University Students Have Amazing First Day Field Experience At Wild Horse Fellowship Program

CAL-STATE University Students Interview

Wild horse researcher William E. Simpson II conducting a forensic examination of the remains of a 6-mo. old, 250-300-lb. wild horse. Trauma to the nose area of the skull suggests an attack by a mountain lion

Image from University of Oregon book on Oregon's Petroglyphs shows numerous examples of ancient indigenous representations of wild horses in Oregon

A family of wild horses that lives in a remote forest have symbiotically grazed-in a fire-break, which is protecting a forest of champion old-growth conifers against catastrophic wildfire.