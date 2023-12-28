Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is set to announce a major Cabinet reshuffle in the New Year.

Government insiders told THE NEW TODAY that the Prime Minister has already informed the Cabinet of Ministers that he intends to make “strategic changes in the New Year” to the Congress government which came into office eighteen months ago.

According to an informed source, he dropped hints that “none is excluded” from the planned shake up among government ministers.

He pointed out that the 46-year old Grenadian leader is moving in the direction of a Cabinet reshuffle as part of “a very detailed look” at the performance of Ministers since taking office.

He also said that PM Dickon Mitchell wants to ensure that the ministers “get some experience across ministries” in going forward as a government.

It will be the first comprehensive Cabinet reshuffle since Congress surprised the once dominant Keith Mitchell-led New National Party (NNP) at the polls on June 23, 2022 to take over at the Ministerial Complex in the Botanical Gardens in Tanteen, St George.

The only mini change took place in April when Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell took over the Infrastructure Development portfolio from St Patrick East Member of Parliament who switched with him at the Finance desk.

One Grenada political watcher is looking at the planned Cabinet shake-up to see if the Prime Minister will include former Social Development Minister Delma Thomas, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew North-west who resigned as a member of NNP in May to join Congress to strengthen its legislative powers in Parliament.

The portfolios of Education, Climate Resilience, Information and also Economic Development are also being looked at closely.

The Minister of Climate Resilience Kerryne James is coming under increasing criticisms for neglect of her rural St John constituency due to extensive overseas travel to attend meetings, while the Education Minister Senator David Andrew is facing criticisms of keeping too much of the old structure of his predecessor Emmalin Pierre of the NNP regime, in place.

In the area of Information, fingers are pointing at the Prime Minister himself for failing to make the sweeping changes at the Government Information Service (GIS) despite recommendations from a study that it had engineered of its own.

The Prime Minister has just over 3 more years in office before calling fresh general elections.